Cosmetics Grade Squalane 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The components Squalane and Squalene are said to be the oily substances which are the common components of the oils. Both, Squalane and Squalene are considered to be natural components of the human sebum. They are a mixture of the lipids which are produced by the glands of the skin. For the cosmetics as well as the personal care products, these elements namely Squalane and Squalene are being used for the formulation of a large variety of products such as bath oils, eye makeup, hair products, makeup foundations, suntan and sunscreen products, lipstick, body powders, moisturizing, nail products and in cleansing, and skincare products.

The elements Squalane and Squalene work as a lubricant on the surface of the skin, that provides the skin a soft and smooth appearance. These ingredients even act like hair conditioning agents.

Squalene is produced in large quantities from the shark liver oil, as well as in smaller quantities in wheat germ oil, olive oil, yeast, rice bran oil, and in many other foodstuffs. The element Squalane is made up of totally hydrogenating Squalene. This hydrogenation process can take place naturally in the human body.

Current market scenario of Cosmetics Grade Squalane Market

The Cosmetics Grade Squalane industry in Europe is expected to be responsible for the largest share of the Cosmetics Grade Squalane market in the future.

The global Cosmetics Grade Squalane market size is estimated to be around $100 million and is expected to rise at a CAGR of almost 10% during the period under consideration. As stated earlier, Squalene is the unsaturated hydrocarbon which can be used in different industries, that includes nutraceutical, cosmetics, and healthcare.

Market segmentation of the Cosmetics Grade Squalane Market

As seen that Squalane is used in a large number of ways in multiple sectors across the world. For understanding, the market for Cosmetics Grade Squalane can be divided based on Product Type, Application, Production by Region and Consumption by Region. The market for Cosmetics Grade Squalane can be divided based on Product Type in the following categories :

Shark Liver Extraction

Plant Extraction



The market for Cosmetics Grade Squalane can be divided based on Application in the following categories :

Skin Care Products

Cosmetic

The market for Cosmetics Grade Squalane can be divided based on Production by Region in the following categories :

Europe

North America

Japan

China

South Korea

The market for Cosmetics Grade Squalane can be divided based on consumption by Region in the following categories :

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

Mexico

France

Germany

Russia

Asia-Pacific

UK

China

Japan

South Korea

Italy

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

India

Philippines

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Vietnam

Egypt

South Africa

GCC Countries



Future Strategy

The market for Cosmetics Grade Squalane is very prosperous with several product launches, partnerships, expansions, joint ventures, acquisition, and investments taking place.

