Antiplatelet Drugs Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Introduction

Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market

Antiplatelet medicines come under the group of powerful medicine which can effectively avert blood clots. When a person is wounded, the platelets reach the injured area and combine to create a clot and reduce the bleeding. This is something good when some injuries involve a break in the skin. However, it has seen that platelets can also combine when in damage to the blood vessel arises from the inside of the body. In such condition, the platelets lead to blood clots in the injured artery. So, Antiplatelets drugs can help by preventing this condition.

Different studies have proved that such drugs are quite useful in preventing angina, heart attack, peripheral artery disease, TIAs- Transient Ischemic Attacks, and more. Besides, the medicines are used after different surgeries, for example, stent surgeries, bypass surgeries, and more. As the number of such cases increasing rapidly, the demand for Antiplatelet Drugs also has increased. The growth of Antiplatelet Drugs Market is majorly due to the changing lifestyles has increased the examples of heart issues. WHO says around 15 to 18 million people across the globe are suffering from heart diseases ever year.

The new scenario reveals to prevent angina, TIAs and more such condition; people are using such drug. So, the Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market, which was valued at $ xx million in the years 2018, by the end of 2025 will reach USD xx million. Besides, the CAGR- Compound Annual Growth Rate will be xx percent. This is a good indication for such drugs market.

Global Antiplatelet Medicines Market Segmentation

The World Antiplatelet Medicines marker has segmented by Type and Mode of Administration.

Talking about medicine Type, it has split into Prasugrel, Clopidogrel, Cangrelor, Aspirin, Ticagrelor, Abciximab, and more. The primary product which dominates the market is Aspirin. The reason behind this is it reduces deaths attributable to myocardial infarction.

Now, coming to Mode of Administration, there are Oral and Intravenous. Oral administration has a major share. Intravenous administration is generally used in emergency cases.

Geographical Segmentation of Global Antiplatelet Medicines Market

Considering the geography, the Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market market has segmented into South America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

As per the report, North America is dominating the global market. The reasons behind these are rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing aging population. After North America, there are the Asia Pacific and Europe. The rate of investment in Research and Development in these regions has gone up.

Key Players of Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market =>

The major players who are ruling the World Antiplatelet Drugs Market are Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann La Roche, AstraZeneca, Bristol- Myers Squibb Company, Mylan Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc and Teva Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc.

Latest News

As per the report, recently, the FDA has given green signal to Bayer Pharmaceuticals’ therapy designed for a significant novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drugs. Besides, the company has acquired some new drugs development technology to come up with high-quality medications to treat heart diseases.

