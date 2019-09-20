Agricultural Robots Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Agricultural Robots Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Agricultural Robots Market

The growing importance of agriculture as an economic activity across the globe demands the incorporation of modern equipment and tools for enhanced practices. Agricultural robots are an evolving market worldwide. The use of agricultural robots helps in enhancing the production yield of agriculture.

The agricultural robots are widely being used in the agricultural sector for seeding, picking and harvesting, spraying water, and capturing images. They are also used for pruning, autonomous mowing, and weed control. The deployment of agricultural robots helps in automating repetitive, slow, and dull tasks. The global agricultural market is anticipated to witness growth by a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791424-global-agricultural-robots-market-2018-2025

Key Players of Global Agricultural Robots Market =>

The major players of the global agricultural robots market are Deere & Company, Harvest Automation Inc., Trimble Inc., AG Eagle LLC, Agribotix LLC, DJI, Agjunction Inc., PrecisionHawk Inc., Boumatic Robotics B.V., and Lely Holding S.A.R.L.

Market Division

The global agricultural robot market is divided based on type, offering, application, and geographical region.

Depending on the type, the global market is fragmented into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles, automated harvesting systems, and milking robots. The automated harvesting system is the leading segment in the global market owing to the increase in its adoption rate among the farmers. The segment of unmanned aerial vehicles is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the offering, the global market of agricultural robots is subdivided into software, hardware, and services. The software is further segmented into web-based and cloud-based. The hardware segment is segregated into hardware for monitoring and sensing devices, and hardware for automation and control. The hardware for automation and control holds the largest share across the globe. The services include connectivity services, support, and maintenance services, consulting and system integration, managed services, and assisted professional services.

The applications of agricultural robots include soil management, dairy farm management, field mapping, harvesting management, inventory management, irrigation and pruning management, and weather tracking and estimation. The weather tracking and estimation segment are expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The increase in the demand for crop health monitoring is a key market driver of agricultural robots. The increase in the support from the government to use modern agricultural techniques further fuels the market growth. The decline in the number of farmers is another important factor responsible for market growth.

The problems related to internet connectivity in remote locations pose a limitation to the growth of the global agricultural robots market. The stringent regulations related to hygiene and safety of foods are other factors that hamper the market growth.

Geographical Analysis

The geographical regions of the global agricultural robots market include Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and South America. The North America region is the leading market across the globe due to the lack of sufficient human labor. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Recent Industry News

Recently AgJunction partnered with Swift Navigation for the development of near-autonomous small tractor solutions for enhanced agricultural application at a reasonable cost and better accuracy.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791424-global-agricultural-robots-market-2018-2025







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.