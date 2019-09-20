Aniline Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Aniline Market

Aniline refers to an aromatic amine that is widely used in consumer goods like furniture, apparels, sealants, coatings, and adhesives. It is a chemical compound that has colorless and oily appearance and an unpleasant odor. It is a flammable liquid that is slightly soluble in water and slowly oxidizes in the air.

Aniline finds use as an intermediate in the production of explosives, optical whiteners, organic fibers, and others. It is also used for the production of agricultural intermediates, dyes and pigments, and rubber processing chemicals. The global aniline market is expected to grow by a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players of Global Aniline Market =>

The important players of the global aniline market include Arrow Chemical Group, Wanhua Chemical, Huntsman International LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, The Chemours Company, and BASF Corporation. Other significant players of the market are Bayer, Shandong Jinling Chemical Co. Ltd., Sinopec Nanjing Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Jilin Connel Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Dow Chemicals.

Market Classification of Aniline

The global aniline market is fragmented based on technology, application, end-user, and geography.

Based on the technology, the global market is segmented into the liquid phase process and vapor-phase process.

Depending on the application, the global market of aniline includes agricultural chemicals, dye and pigment, rubber processing chemicals, specialty fibers, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), and other applications. The MDI segment acquires the leading position in the global market.

Based on the end-users, the global aniline market is segregated into consumer goods, automotive, agriculture, packaging, building and construction, photography, pulp and paper, rubber, and other end users. The building and construction is the largest end-user segment across the globe, owing to the increase in construction projects in the developing nations.

Geographical Segmentation of Aniline

Geographically, the global market of aniline is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, and other regions. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the global market due to the increase in the number of automotive and construction industries in the region. India, China, and Indonesia are anticipated to be the key contributors to the growth of the Asia Pacific region. The North America market is projected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period.

Marker Drivers and Restraints of Aniline

MDI that is obtained from aniline is used for manufacturing products like consumer goods, insulations, furnishings, automotive interiors, and adhesives. The increase in the demand for such products is a key market driver of aniline across the globe. The increase in the use of aniline as a solvent and an anti-knock additive in gasoline will further accelerate the growth of the market. The rise in the application of aniline in the manufacturing of rubber processing chemicals and pharmaceuticals will fuel the global market growth.

The negative effects of aniline on the environment and the health issues are some of the restraining factors that hamper market growth worldwide.

Recent Industry Updates

The evolution of the alternative sources for the production of aniline will contribute to the growth of the aniline industry across the globe. Strategic partnerships and increasing innovations will boost the market growth of aniline.

