Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

In-flight entertainment and connectivity is a sector that is known for its services like text messaging, video streaming, and internet browsing. These services are offered by various airliners to their passengers on-board. These services also include various devices into their operational capacity. Devices like smartphone, tablet, and laptops can be taken into consideration to download IFE content and this would substantially reduce the need for seat-back videos, which many find an operational hazard. The report on the market for In-flight entertainment and connectivity includes wireless LAN controller, wireless hotspot, and wireless access point, which can be boosted by appropriate consulting service, implementation & integration service, network planning & designing, and repair & maintenance services. Demand to stay ahead of the rest in the market and growing need to satisfy customers can ensure better market growth.

Segmentation:

Product type and application are two major segments in the market for in-flight entertainment and connectivity that have been included in the study. These segments also hold significant insights regarding various factors that can be used in the coming days for better market proliferation.

By type, the market for in-flight entertainment and connectivity report can be segmented on the basis of IFE hardware, IFE connectivity, and IFE content.

By Application, the market for in-flight entertainment and connectivity study includes civil aircraft and private plane. These segments are of significant importance as they provide substantial market revenues to take the global market forward.

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe are regions where the growth would be substantial in this sector. These two regions are known for their high investment capacities. People in these regions also look for flights to travel from one place to the other. In such a scenario, they always seek in-flight entertainment and connectivity to experience good-quality time. The APAC market would also benefit from such market coverages as their regional flight numbers are increasing and surge in disposable income has spurred the growth in the number of fliers. Such scenarios are playing crucial role in taking the regional market for in-flight entertainment and connectivity ahead. Countries like India, china, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and others are expected to make better leap in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is all set to witness a hike in the business due to growing interest shown by various companies that would take the market ahead and ensure better market positions for them.

Panasonic Avionics

Thales Group

Gogo LLC

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

Zodiac Aerospace

Global Eagle Entertainment

Industry News:

In September 2019, Eros Now announced that they have clinched a deal with Rokki- Air Asia, where they would posit themselves as in-flight WiFi service provider. The move from the company is to back the growing demand for better in-flight content. The company would also supply new contents to Air Asia’s in-flight entertainment system.

