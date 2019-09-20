Analysis on the East Asia Sexual Wellness Market, 2019-2024 - Key Players are Church & Dwight, Diamond Products, Karex Berhad, Lifestyles (Lifestyles Holdco), Okamoto Industries, and Reckitt Benckiser
The East Asia sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during 2018-2024.
The report covers market sizing and forecast, market shares, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on segmentation by product types (sex toys, condoms, exotic lingerie, sexual lubricants, and others), end-users (male and female), distribution types (retail and online), and geography (China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Cambodia).
The study considers the present scenario of the East Asia sexual wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the East Asia sexual wellness market.
The increasing demand for condoms and other sexual wellness products in China, Japan, and South Korea is driving the East Asia sexual wellness market. The growing openness toward the concept of sex is increasing growth opportunities in the sexual wellness market.
The presence of a large young population, the growth in per capita disposable incomes in several East Asian countries, and the increasing openness toward sexual fantasies are the significant factors contributing to the growth of the East Asia sexual wellness market. Branding has emerged as a critical strategy for vendors to create a lasting impression on the end-user. The use of social media is one of the most effective branding strategies, which is boosting the East Asia sexual wellness market.
The rapid growth of the digital world is helping vendors to increase their reach and scope in the market. Attractive and informative branding and campaigning is emerging as a significant source of revenue for vendors. Further, the increasing collaboration with government agencies for increasing awareness about STD, the growing use of contraceptives, the popularity of sexual education, and the acceptance of sexual wellness products among women are likely to boost the sale of sexual wellness products in socially restrictive societies such as East Asia.
Market Segmentation
This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, distribution channel, end-users, and geography.
A high inclination toward adopting new technology in sexual wellness products is a significant factor, which is contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, the introduction of sex dolls, which are manufactured in China, powered with artificial intelligence, is expected to disrupt the sexual wellness market worldwide. China has emerged as a key manufacturer of sex toys, which is encouraging other vendors to set up manufacturing units in the country. Further, Japan has also shown incremental growth in the demand for sex dolls due to low levels of sexual satisfaction in the aging population.
Condoms have emerged as a preventive solution for preventing STDs and decreasing fertility rates, thereby helping to evolve demographics changes and prevent the population explosion in East Asia. China and Malaysia are the key condom manufacturers. Further, the sex lubricants market is witnessing a rise in the demand for female-centric lubricants. Herbal sexual lubricants have noticed a significant growth in the East Asia sexual wellness market. Similarly, the exotic lingerie market is also witnessing strong demand from developing countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea.
The increasing likeness of males toward sexual wellness products is expected to drive the East Asia sexual wellness market during the forecast period. Further, the sexual wellness market has witnessed a shift as it is increasingly introducing women sexual products. The introduction of several female-centric products is driving the market.
Sexual wellness products are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass-market players, drug stores or pharmacies, and grocery stores. Sexual wellness product manufacturers are harnessing sex specialty stores and supermarkets due to personalized customer services, which is boosting the offline retail market. Although online purchasing is increasing, a significant share of sexual wellness product distribution takes place through sex specialty stores.
Key Vendor Analysis
Currently, the competitive landscape of the sexual wellness market is intensifying. Rapidly changing market dynamics is attracting new vendors and start-ups toward the East Asia sexual wellness market. China and Japan are highly fragmented markets. Thus, to gain a competitive edge, vendors are continuously looking for upgrades and innovations in the specified product segment.
Further, the influx of local vendors is high. The adoption rate of new products is relatively high in developed countries. However, vendors are utilizing innovation as their key strategy to gain a competitive edge in certain product segment such as sex dolls. The presence of low-cost manufacturers in the market is making the market more challenging for established brands. Thus, well-known brands are using the acquisition and mergers strategy to penetrate the market. Also, vendors are focusing on boosting the distribution channel and utilizing social media platforms to enhance their market shares.
