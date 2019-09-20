China Millionaire Purchasing Report 2019: Premium and Luxury Products and Services
We will be looking at purchasing behaviour, motivations, media channels and brand preferences of Chinese high-networth (HNWI) consumers when it comes to purchasing premium and luxury products and services.
The 2019 Luxury Study covers premium brands across the following categories:
- 112 Fashion & Accessories brands
- 81 Watch brands
- 72 Jewelry brands
- 72 Hotel brands
- 17 Cruise brands
- 60 Skincare brands
- 48 Makeup brands
- 61 Alcohol brands
