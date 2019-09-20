China Millionaire Purchasing Report 2019: Premium and Luxury Products and Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China: Millionaire Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



We will be looking at purchasing behaviour, motivations, media channels and brand preferences of Chinese high-networth (HNWI) consumers when it comes to purchasing premium and luxury products and services.



The 2019 Luxury Study covers premium brands across the following categories:

112 Fashion & Accessories brands

81 Watch brands

72 Jewelry brands

72 Hotel brands

17 Cruise brands

60 Skincare brands

48 Makeup brands

61 Alcohol brands

