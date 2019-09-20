There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,087 in the last 365 days.

China Millionaire Purchasing Report 2019: Premium and Luxury Products and Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China: Millionaire Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We will be looking at purchasing behaviour, motivations, media channels and brand preferences of Chinese high-networth (HNWI) consumers when it comes to purchasing premium and luxury products and services.

The 2019 Luxury Study covers premium brands across the following categories:

  • 112 Fashion & Accessories brands
  • 81 Watch brands
  • 72 Jewelry brands
  • 72 Hotel brands
  • 17 Cruise brands
  • 60 Skincare brands
  • 48 Makeup brands
  • 61 Alcohol brands

