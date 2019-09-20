Ancient Grains Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Ancient Grains Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Ancient Grains Market

Ancient grains popularly refer to a group of pseudo-cereals and grains that have undergone minimal change over the years as compared to the other cereals. Ancient grains are believed to be healthier than modern grains. The ancient grains are rich in proteins and have multiple health benefits.

Ancient grains find wide application in bread, salads, pizzas, and cereals. They are mostly used in light snack items. The gluten-free property of quinoa and amaranth has made them more demanding than the others. Chia is an ancient grain that helps in preventing cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and nervous system disorders, and offers nutrition to humans. Apart from food, ancient grains also find use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and medical industries. The global ancient grains market is estimated to grow by a prominent CAGR during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791455-global-ancient-grains-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis

Key Players of Global Ancient Grains Market =>

The top industry players of the ancient grains market are Ardent Mills, Enjoy Life Foods Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., Annie’s Homegrown Inc., Nature’s Path Foods, and Healthy Food Ingredient Llc. Other notable players include FutureCeuticals Inc., Bunge Inc., GFB Great Foods, Purely Elizabeth Inc., SK Food International Inc., Crunchmaster Inc., and Great River Organic Milling Inc.

Important Market Influencers and Obstacles

The growing inclination of consumers towards superfoods is one of the primary drivers of the ancient grains market. The increase in the demand for gluten-free food as well as beverages and the rise in health-consciousness among the people boost the global market growth. The increase in the demand for natural and organic products in the cosmetic industry further fuels the market growth of ancient grains. An increase in demand for nutritious and protein-rich diets will accelerate the market growth of ancient grains in the coming years.

The lack of proper irrigation facilities and the high labor costs associated with ancient grains are some of the obstacles that limit the market growth across the globe.

Major Market Division

The global market of ancient grains is segmented based on crop type, application, and geography.

Based on the crop type, the global market is segregated into gluten-free ancient grains and gluten-containing ancient grains. The gluten-free ancient grains include amaranth, chia, quinoa, wild rice, sorghum, buckwheat, kaniwa, teff, millet, and others. The gluten-containing ancient grains include einkorn, Kamut, faro, spelt, barley, and others. The gluten-containing ancient grains is the leading segment of the global market. The gluten-free ancient grains are expected to witness maximum growth during the forecast period.

The application of ancient grains across the globe includes direct eating, snacks, bakery and confectionery products, cereals, infant formula, sports nutrition, frozen food, animal feed, beverages, and other applications.

Important Geographical Division

Based on geography, the global ancient grains market is segmented into the Europe region, Asia Pacific region, South America region, North America region, and the rest of the world.

The North America region is the dominating segment of the global market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth by a notable CAGR in the coming years.

Latest Industry Trend

The continuous innovation and promotion of ancient grains is the latest trend of the industry that is adopted by the top players. The increasing demand for gluten-free products will benefit the leading players in the global market.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791455-global-ancient-grains-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.