Global Equestrian Clothing Market Growth Opportunities 2019 by Size, Price, Trends, Share, Revenue and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Equestrian Clothing Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equestrian Clothing Market
The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing was to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers. The classification of Equestrian Clothing includes Clothes, Boots, Helmets and Gloves, and the Clothes accounted for the major market value in 2017. This report focuses on Equestrian Clothing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Equestrian Clothing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Equestrian Clothing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Equestrian Clothing manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ariat International
Decathlon
Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags
Pikeur
GPA
Horseware
CASCO
Sorel
Kerrits
Equetech
VESTRUM
Mountain Horse
KEP ITALIA
KYLIN
UVEX
Devon-Aire
Equidorf
SSG Gloves
Noble Outfitters
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Clothes
Boots
Helmets
Gloves
Segment by Application
Female
Male
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
