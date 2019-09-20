360-degree Cameras Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

360-degree Cameras Market - 2019-2025

360-degree cameras are devices recording where a view in every direction is recorded at the same time, shot using an omnidirectional camera or a collection of cameras. During playback on normal flat display the viewer has control of the viewing direction like a panorama. It can also be played on a displays or projectors arranged in a cylinder or some part of a sphere.

The traditional entertainment industry is revolutionizing with the development and emergence of the serialized content. Moreover, with the improving demand for VR headsets in the market, the companies are focusing on developing more VR content. Our market research analysts estimate that the 360-degree camera market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 23% during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nikon

Samsung

Canon

Ricoh

Nokia

SONY

Bublcam

Panono

Teche

360fly

e-filming

Insta360

Guopai Technology

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 360-degree Cameras in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Table of Content:



1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

