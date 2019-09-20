Working Visit of His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, 19 to 21 Sep 2019

His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, will make a working visit to Singapore from 19 to 21 September 2019 to speak at the Singapore Summit 2019.

During his visit, President Kenyatta will be hosted to dinner by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. President Kenyatta will also receive briefings by the Housing & Development Board and the Port of Singapore Authority.



