Global PEI Foam Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025

Polyetherimide (PEI) is an aerospace grade thermoplastic. When expanded to produce various densities of foam, it exhibits good mechanical properties and passes the most stringent aerospace fire standards.
The study of the Global PEI Foam Market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.
The report has covered the global PEI Foam market and analyzed its potential to determine the statistics and information about the size of the market, share percentage, challenges, opportunities, and growth factors. It is curated with an intention of offering cutting-edge market intelligence and aid decision makers or industry participants to make sound investment choices. Besides, the report also dives deep into analyzing the emerging and existing trends in the global market. Additionally, information is also mentioned concerning the various market entry strategies employed by companies across the global.
It is thermoformable, has high heat resistance for autoclave processing, remains ductile at cryogenic temperatures and has excellent radar transparency. It is commonly used in radomes, aircraft interiors and to insulate cryogenic tanks.Global PEI Foam market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PEI Foam.
This study categorizes the global PEI Foam breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Sicomin
SABIC
Emco
Polymershapes
3A Composites Core Materials
RTP
POLYMIX
…
PEI Foam Breakdown Data by Type
60 kg / m3（3.8 lb / ft3）
80 kg / m3（5lb / ft3）
110 kg / m3（6.9 lb / ft3）
PEI Foam Breakdown Data by Application
Aerospace
Industrial / Corrosion
Car
Chemical
Other
PEI Foam Production Breakdown Data by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
PEI Foam Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
