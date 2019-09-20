Nutritional Products International to Attend 23rd Americas Food and Beverage Show & Conference in Miami Beach

NPI, a global brand marketing company, works with domestic and international food and beverage companies to expand into or enter the U.S. market.

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutritional Products International will participate in the 23rd Americas Food and Beverages Show and Conference Sept. 23-24 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The networking show brings together the largest selection of food and beverage companies from the Americas. It is a one-stop marketplace that brings all segments of the food and beverage industry together to expand sales opportunities. The show will have more than 11,000 decision-making buyers and more than 450 exhibitors.

NPI, a global brand marketing company, works with domestic and international food and beverage companies to expand into or enter the U.S. market.

“We are excited to introduce NPI to food and beverage companies from the Americas,” said Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of NPI. “NPI has created a one-stop brand marketing service. We provide expertise in U.S. Customs regulations, FDA compliance, retail distribution to online sites and brick and mortar stores, and marketing and promotion.”

Gould said Robert Buckley, executive vice president, and Javier Amaro, national account manager, will attend the show.

“Robert and Javier will be able to show food and beverage professionals how NPI can help them expand their outreach in the U.S. We have a lot to offer food and beverage companies,” Gould said. “Our ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system provides all the services a company needs to expand its retail distribution in the United States.”

For more information, visit nutricompany.com or call 561-544-0719.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of snack and beverages, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment

