Lucent Botanicals’ Designer CBD Mints Now Available on Health and Wellness Portal VitaBeauti.Com

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, CA, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designer CBD mints are now available on vitabeauti.com, a health and wellness website.

Lucent Botanicals, the company behind these custom-designed CBD mints, decided this year to expand their distribution network in the United States. Making the CBD mints available on vitabeauti.com is a step toward achieving that goal.

“We are pleased to have seven CBD mints on sale at vitabeauti.com. These CBD mints are for people who need energy, improved focus, inflammation relief, a mood lift, pain relief, calm, and sleep,” said Chris Cooper, founder of the Oakland-based Lucent Botanicals.

Lucent Botanicals’ designer CBD mints available on vitabeauti.com are:

Calm CBD Mints

Energy CBD Mints

Focus CBD Mints

Inflammation Relief CBD Mints

Mood Lift CBD Mints

Pain Relief CBD Mints

Sleep CBD Mints, (with one milligram of melatonin)

Ever since the U.S. Congress passed the Farm Bill in late 2018, CBD has become one of the top health trends of 2019.

Lucent Botanicals created the designer CBD mints to make the health and wellness benefits of CBD available to a broader consumer audience.

Why does Lucent Botanicals market their products as “designer” CBD mints?

Cooper said Lucent Botanicals created each CBD mint with specific formulations of terpenes and herbs that address health and wellness benefits.

Other CBD products often use the terms “full-spectrum” or “broad spectrum”, which Cooper said are merely marketing terms. “These terms have no real meaning. There is no way to know whether many of these products will address your particular health need,” he added.

Cooper said Lucent Botanicals decided on mints because they are better alternatives than oils, tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

“Our designer CBD products are tasty chewable mints that dissolve in your mouth,” Cooper said. “You get to enjoy your CBD. And they each target a specific benefit.”

