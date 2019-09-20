Global Stored Grain Protectants Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “2019 Global and Regional Stored Grain Protectants Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Grain protectants are one of many management tools for preventing pests in stored grain and have a particular role in unsealed storage and seed storage.

The study of the Global Stored Grain Protectants Market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.

The report has covered the global Stored Grain Protectants market and analyzed its potential to determine the statistics and information about the size of the market, share percentage, challenges, opportunities, and growth factors. It is curated with an intention of offering cutting-edge market intelligence and aid decision makers or industry participants to make sound investment choices. Besides, the report also dives deep into analyzing the emerging and existing trends in the global market. Additionally, information is also mentioned concerning the various market entry strategies employed by companies across the global.

North America accounted for the largest share in the stored grain protectants market in 2017, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The rising population and decreasing arable land have led to an increase in the demand for food security and food safety, globally. Additionally, the growing concerns of food grain damage and deterioration due to pest manifestations have led to the increased use of stored grain protectants for food grains. Developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Africa lack the infrastructure needed for technological advancements and the awareness of efficient grain storage methods.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dowdupont

BASF

Bayer

Syngenta

Sumitomo Chemical

FMC

Nufarm

UPL

Degesch America

Arysta Lifescience

Central Life Sciences

Hedley Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Chemical Control

Physical Control

Biological Control

Segment by Application

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Others

