Holistic Health Expert Vicki Graham to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MOODUS, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you concerned you will never be healthy again? The good news is you already have the answers. Meeting your inner physician will help you to unveil the solutions to actively participate your own healing and bring your body back into balance.

For over 45 years holistic health practitioner Vicki Graham has helped thousands of people to heal, including herself.

Graham is the author of I Can Breathe Again: My Inner Physician Has Revealed the Secret to Heal Myself, which offers readers a seven-step process of identifying what their issue really is and what to do about it.

“What people refer to as "source energy” or "innate intelligence,” I call the "inner physician,” says Graham. “Whether someone’s challenge is physical, emotional or spiritual, my work is teaching people to trust their gut, to know that they don't have to go outside of themselves to be healed, that their answers are coming already from within, they just need to learn how to tap into them.”

A pioneer in the field of natural health, Graham is the founder of Harmony Health Center, where she combines tools like vibrational medicine, muscle testing and other holistic alternative therapies that are affective for lasting recovery.

“I think of myself more as the sage on the side,” says Graham. “I'm really trying to teach people self-responsibility, so that they can take control of their own healing process.”

According to Graham, your health condition is only a symptom, not the problem. What’s needed is to get to the root of the issue.

“When I have somebody first come in to visit, I'm looking at the whole person rather than looking at their symptoms as the problem,” says Graham. “I use muscle testing to tap into the inner physician, a tool to build confidence in developing a trust between your conscious brain and your subconscious all-knowing intelligence, to find the answers for your own healing.”

Graham says all her work is based around the "triangle of health—biochemical, nutritional, and emotional and spiritual—to determine what side of that triangle has gone out of frequency with their coherent alignment.

“It really comes down to the fundamentals,” says Graham. “My hope is that they learn they aren't helpless or powerless, and there are so many other ways to take care of your own health besides being dependent on drugs or what doctors are dictating to you. I'm hoping more people will come to appreciate their inner voice. We all need to learn the tools and resources to be able to help ourselves, but the answers come from within.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Vicki Graham an interview with Jim Masters on September 24th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Harmony Health Center, visit www.harmonyhealth.net

I Can Breathe Again: My Inner Physician Has Revealed the Secret to Heal Myself is available on Amazon



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.