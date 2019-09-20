DynaQuest Named as ASEAN ICT Awards Philippines Official Nominee for Corporate Social Responsibility

The entry of DynaQuest is based on blockchain and digital identities to foster economic inclusion in the provincial regions of the Philippines.

BGC TAGUIG, MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonifacio Global City Taguig, Philippines - DynaQuest , an IT and Blockchain solutions provider, has been named among the Philippine nominees in the 2019 ASEAN ICT Awards (AICTA) for Corporate Social Responsibility. The annual award aims to recognize the best ICT achievement among businesses and entrepreneurs in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. It acknowledges the innovative ways businesses and entrepreneurs use to promote economic inclusion, uplift society, and improve relation ties between the ASEAN nations and their respective governments, and foster unity amongst the people.All nominees for the ASEAN ICT Awards are formally recognized for their respective organization’s efficiency, effectiveness, transparency, creativity, innovation, and impactful means to advance the quality of life in the region based on operations and services both to the ASEAN communities and international market. The award categories for nominees are: Public Sector, Private Sector, Corporate Social Responsibility, Digital Content, Startup Company, and Research and Development.DynaQuest, established in 2012 as a specialized BPO for both existing and emerging technologies, has firmly kept pace with the groundbreaking technologies that are reshaping the business world. To date, DynaQuest has been recognized as an award-winning Blockchain solutions provider.Founder and CEO Randy Knutson is humbled by the nomination: “On behalf of the DynaQuest team, I would like to thank our clients and partners for their continued engagement over the years. I would also like to thank the organizers of the ASEAN ICT Awards in recognizing and bringing together the many companies that are striving to make a greater impact towards the societal development of Southeast Asia and further strengthening the region’s participation in the global economic trade.”The entry of DynaQuest for this year’s Corporate Social Responsibility category is based on utilizing Blockchain and Digital Identities to foster economic inclusion in the provincial regions of the Philippines. The project: “Economic Identities for the Inclusive Economic Growth of the Caraga Region”, highlights how emerging technologies can be a turnkey solution in creating a transparent, socially-driven, and sustainable framework in developing local economies.For many years, DynaQuest supports the advocacy of Humanility, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to the emancipation, sheltering, and holistic development of the abandoned, abused street children. From child sponsorship to various developmental activities, DynaQuest continues to work with Humanility in seeing to the welfare and development of the kids under the Humanility Lighthouse shelter.DynaQuest also has an active partnership with the Global Action Platform (GAP) and Global Partnership for Sustainable Solutions (GPSS) for various cultural and economic projects across the Philippines and Southeast Asia.About DynaQuestDynaQuest is an award-winning Philippines-based IT & blockchain solutions provider that delivers customized and flexible solutions across the industries of enterprise, fintech, healthtech, insurtech, and economies. DynaQuest is recognized by organizations such as the APACCIO Outlook as among the “Top 10 Blockchain Solutions Provider in Asia & Pacific of 2019” and by the Blockchain Economic Forum for the “Best Blockchain Achiever Award 2019”. From consultation, use case building, development and continued support, DynaQuest helps businesses transition to a blockchain-enabled operation.DynaQuest19/F Uptown Bonifacio 1630 Taguig CityPhone +63 2 2241862Fax +63 2 403 1495Email solutions@dqtsi.comWebsite https://www.dqtsi.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.