How Robert Raich legally paved the way for California’s Cannabis businesses and helped invent the term “Dispensary”
The only lawyer to bring two cannabis-related cases to the Supreme CourtOAKLAND, CA, USA, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Robert Raich is a long-term cannabis business expert, and although he
is rather mild-mannered, he is a fearsome warrior in the battle for
cannabis rights. In fact, as detailed on his web site (robertraich.com
[1]), Robert Raich has been making history in the service of
cannabis-related causes for decades.
He continues to make history today.
“I believe it’s not only a matter of personal choice, I believe it
is about human rights.” says Mr. Raich, when speaking about his
decades-long passion for defending the rights of cannabis business
owners and cannabis consumers.
A graduate of Harvard University and the University of Texas School of
Law, he is listed as one of the “30 Powerful Cannabis Litigators
Every Business Operator should know” [2] because of his known
expertise and dedication to helping cannabis consumers and businesses
have the freedom to pursue a future free of local and national
government interference.
Robert Raich is the only lawyer in America to take two cannabis rights
cases all the way to the Supreme Court. He was the attorney in both of
the U.S. Supreme Court cases ever to consider medical cannabis issues:
United States v. Oakland Cannabis Buyers’ Cooperative, 532 U.S. 483
(2001), and Gonzales v. Raich, 545 U.S. 1 (2005).
He was a founder, board member and speaker for the National Cannabis
Bar Association (NCBA) [3] and is a founding member and spoke at
events hosted by the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)—
[4]the national trade association advancing the interests of the
responsible cannabis industry.
Mr. Raich's clients were the very first cannabis businesses to obtain
permits in Oakland, California. Mr. Raich is responsible for the
naming convention used to refer to locations where Americans may
legally purchase cannabis.
Mr. Raich explained “In the 90’s, a client of mine was working on
keeping open their medical cannabis retail facility--they were, at the
time, planning on calling their place of business a ‘club’ but I
advised them against this term, as it might seem as overly casual. I
also suggested they not call it a ‘clinic’ as that would, I
advised, suggest that it was an actual medical facility. I suggested
they use the term ‘dispensary’ instead. They took my suggestion
and, the name caught on throughout California and nationwide.”
Today, there are hundreds of legal cannabis dispensaries in
California, and many more thousands nationwide, thanks to the efforts
of Mr. Raich on behalf of his clients.
Robert Raich has spoken across the United States and internationally
on the regulation of cannabis and he has taught classes on cannabis to
cadets at Police Departments, Police Academies, as well as continuing
education classes to other lawyers. Mr. Raich has also appeared before
dozens of tribunals throughout the country, lobbying with respect to
cannabis legislation and litigating cannabis cases.
Mr. Raich recently spoke in the Nation's capital building about the
current cannabis law and freedom of choice, policy, and best practices
for cannabis businesses. He is AV-rated by lawyer rating service Martindale-Hubbell (the "AV" is a
designation for preeminent professional status as well as impeccable ethics).
Mr. Raich’s cases have been featured in a variety of media outlets
including CNN, NBC, New York Times, the Washington Post, Fox News, USA
Today, and more.
It is hard to say where the cannabis business growth will go over the
next few years, though it has been growing rapidly in recent years. In
regard to its history, it is clear to see that one of the pioneers in
the fight for cannabis freedom has been, and continues to be Robert
Raich, a soft-spoken lawyer in a corner office in Oakland. For more
about the Law Offices of Robert Raich, go to RobertRaich.com or call
(510) 338-0700.
