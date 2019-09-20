How Robert Raich legally paved the way for California’s Cannabis businesses and helped invent the term “Dispensary”

The only lawyer to bring two cannabis-related cases to the Supreme Court

OAKLAND, CA, USA, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Raich is a long-term cannabis business expert, and although heis rather mild-mannered, he is a fearsome warrior in the battle forcannabis rights. In fact, as detailed on his web site (robertraich.com[1]), Robert Raich has been making history in the service ofcannabis-related causes for decades.He continues to make history today.“I believe it’s not only a matter of personal choice, I believe itis about human rights.” says Mr. Raich, when speaking about hisdecades-long passion for defending the rights of cannabis businessowners and cannabis consumers.A graduate of Harvard University and the University of Texas School ofLaw, he is listed as one of the “30 Powerful Cannabis LitigatorsEvery Business Operator should know” [2] because of his knownexpertise and dedication to helping cannabis consumers and businesseshave the freedom to pursue a future free of local and nationalgovernment interference.Robert Raich is the only lawyer in America to take two cannabis rightscases all the way to the Supreme Court. He was the attorney in both ofthe U.S. Supreme Court cases ever to consider medical cannabis issues:United States v. Oakland Cannabis Buyers’ Cooperative, 532 U.S. 483(2001), and Gonzales v. Raich, 545 U.S. 1 (2005).He was a founder, board member and speaker for the National CannabisBar Association (NCBA) [3] and is a founding member and spoke atevents hosted by the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)—[4]the national trade association advancing the interests of theresponsible cannabis industry.Mr. Raich's clients were the very first cannabis businesses to obtainpermits in Oakland, California. Mr. Raich is responsible for thenaming convention used to refer to locations where Americans maylegally purchase cannabis.Mr. Raich explained “In the 90’s, a client of mine was working onkeeping open their medical cannabis retail facility--they were, at thetime, planning on calling their place of business a ‘club’ but Iadvised them against this term, as it might seem as overly casual. Ialso suggested they not call it a ‘clinic’ as that would, Iadvised, suggest that it was an actual medical facility. I suggestedthey use the term ‘dispensary’ instead. They took my suggestionand, the name caught on throughout California and nationwide.”Today, there are hundreds of legal cannabis dispensaries inCalifornia, and many more thousands nationwide, thanks to the effortsof Mr. Raich on behalf of his clients.Robert Raich has spoken across the United States and internationallyon the regulation of cannabis and he has taught classes on cannabis tocadets at Police Departments, Police Academies, as well as continuingeducation classes to other lawyers. Mr. Raich has also appeared beforedozens of tribunals throughout the country, lobbying with respect tocannabis legislation and litigating cannabis cases.Mr. Raich recently spoke in the Nation's capital building about thecurrent cannabis law and freedom of choice, policy, and best practicesfor cannabis businesses. He is AV-rated by lawyer rating service Martindale-Hubbell (the "AV" is adesignation for preeminent professional status as well as impeccable ethics).Mr. Raich’s cases have been featured in a variety of media outletsincluding CNN, NBC, New York Times, the Washington Post, Fox News, USAToday, and more.It is hard to say where the cannabis business growth will go over thenext few years, though it has been growing rapidly in recent years. Inregard to its history, it is clear to see that one of the pioneers inthe fight for cannabis freedom has been, and continues to be RobertRaich, a soft-spoken lawyer in a corner office in Oakland. For moreabout the Law Offices of Robert Raich, go to RobertRaich.com or call(510) 338-0700.Links:------[1] http://robertraich.com/ [2][3] https://www.canbar.org/ [4] https://thecannabisindustry.org/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.