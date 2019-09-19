Sunwing announces a brand-new section and water park at Riu Emerald Bay in Mazatlán

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is pleased to announce that Riu Emerald Bay in Mazatlán , Mexico has added a brand-new section and a ‘Splash Water World’ water park together with a host of additional enhancements. The new section features an additional 312 modern guestrooms. Plus, with flights to Mazatlán from 11 gateways across Canada, including new flights from Quebec City, Ottawa and Victoria, it’s easier than ever for travellers to Vacation Better at Riu Emerald Bay.



Located on the golden-sand shores of Brujas Beach in the Pearl of the Pacific, Riu Emerald Bay now features a ‘Splash Water World’ water park, with numerous exciting water slides, and a new RiuLand kids club with an indoor playground. There are also plenty of opportunities for soaking up the sun around the resort with two new sparkling pools, including one with a swim-up bar.

Guests can now choose from five different on-site dining options with the addition of new restaurant, El Malecón, a buffet serving international favourites and live cooking stations with three different themes throughout the week. In the evenings, vacationers can head to the new lounge bar, El Estero, which offers an exciting evening entertainment lineup.

As an exclusive vacation provider of RIU Hotels and Resorts, when customers book their vacation package with the Signature Collection by Sunwing they’ll enjoy a host of exclusive RIU®-topia perks including welcome cocktails, unlimited reservation-free dining, spa credits and more.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access*, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Available at select Canadian airports.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine**, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

**Service may be unavailable on select flights.

Riu Emerald Bay Riu Emerald Bay in Mazatlán, Mexico



