Prevail Therapeutics Announces Addition to Russell 2000®, 3000® and Microcap® Indexes

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL) (“Prevail” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 and Microcap Indexes, effective after the close of the U.S. markets on Friday, September 20, 2019.



The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and represents approximately 10 percent of the total market capitalization of that index. The Russell Microcap Index represents 2,000 small cap and microcap stocks and captures the smallest 1,000 companies in the Russell 2000 in addition to 1,000 smaller U.S.-based listed stocks.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Media Contact:

Katie Engleman

1AB

katie@1ABmedia.com

Investor Contact:

investors@prevailtherapeutics.com



