PROPETRO HOLDING CORP. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Southern District of Texas against ProPetro Holding Corp.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired, the securities of ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro" or the "Company") (NYSE: PUMP):

pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with ProPetro's March 2017 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or



between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business,

operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that the Company's executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses;



that the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties;



that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures;



that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



In March 2017, the Company completed its initial public offering, in which it sold 25 million shares of common stock at $14.00 per share.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release delaying its second quarter earnings conference call and quarterly report, citing an ongoing review by its audit committee. In a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on the same day, the Company stated that the review concerned, among other things, expense reimbursements and certain transactions involving related parties or potential conflicts of interest. The Form 8-K also stated that approximately $370,000 had been improperly reimbursed to members of senior management since the IPO. Moreover, the Company expected to report a material weakness in its internal control over disclosure.



On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.59 per share, or over 26%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2019.



ProPetro stock has traded as low as $8.98 per share, a nearly 36% decline from the $14 per share IPO price.



