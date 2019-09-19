Kiniksa Presents Preclinical Data Supporting KPL-716 Clinical Development at the 49th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Dermatological Research

Data reinforce the scientific evidence supporting the potential treatment of chronic pruritic diseases through OSMRβ inhibition

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it presented preclinical data supporting the clinical development of KPL-716, an investigational fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets oncostatin M receptor beta (OSMRβ). The data were included in a poster presentation at the 49th annual meeting of the European Society of Dermatological Research (ESDR) in Bordeaux, France.

“The preclinical data presented at ESDR, combined with the findings from our longitudinal observational study in prurigo nodularis, affirm the strategy of exploring OSMRβ inhibition for the potential treatment of chronic pruritic diseases,” said Sanj K. Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kiniksa. “Accordingly, the data support the ongoing Phase 2 development of KPL-716 in prurigo nodularis and select chronic pruritic conditions. We look forward to clinical readouts from these trials starting in the first half of 2020.”

Kiniksa delivered a poster presentation entitled Increased Expression of OSMRβ in Chronic Pruritic Disease.

Increased messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) transcript levels and protein levels of OSMRβ, a signaling subunit of the interleukin-31 (IL-31) receptor and oncostatin M (OSM) Type 2 receptors, in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded biopsies from patients with chronic idiopathic urticaria, chronic idiopathic pruritus, lichen planus and lichen simplex chronicus, relative to healthy control skin samples, suggest the IL-31/OSM signaling axis is associated with these pruritic diseases.

Elevated levels of OSMRβ mRNA and protein observed in regions of inflammatory infiltrate of all chronic pruritic diseases tested, relative to healthy controls, suggest that the OSMRβ axis may be active in, and contributing to, these skin disorders. Particularly, OSM and IL-31 mRNA and protein are present in each disease evaluated for these cytokines.

KPL-716 is currently being evaluated for the reduction of itch in two Phase 2 clinical trials.

Kiniksa is enrolling a Phase 2a clinical trial of KPL-716 in subjects with prurigo nodularis. The primary efficacy endpoint is percent change from baseline in weekly-average Worst-Itch Numeric Rating Scale (WI-NRS) at Week 8. Top-line data are expected in the first half of 2020.

Kiniksa is also enrolling an exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in diseases characterized by chronic pruritus. The trial is designed to identify chronic pruritic conditions where signaling of OSMRβ may be playing a role and to investigate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of KPL-716 in reducing the moderate-to-severe pruritus experienced by these subjects. Kiniksa expects to provide interim data from this study on a cohort-by-cohort basis throughout 2020.

The materials are available through the Investors and Media section of Kiniksa’s website (www.kiniksa.com).

About KPL-716

KPL-716 is an investigational fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets OSMRβ, which mediates signaling of IL-31 and OSM, two key cytokines implicated in pruritus, inflammation and fibrosis. Kiniksa believes KPL-716 to be the only monoclonal antibody in development that targets both pathways simultaneously.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

