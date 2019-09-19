Smithfield Foods Donates $5,000 to South Carolina Meals on Wheels Program

/EIN News/ -- LAURINBURG, N.C., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. is pleased to announce a $5,000 donation to the Horry County, South Carolina Meals on Wheels program to provide home-delivered meals for elderly individuals in need of food assistance across the county. The program serves more than 500 meals per week throughout Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aynor, and across Horry County.



“We are so grateful to Smithfield and the many donors who have supported this program so that we are able to continue helping those in need of hot meals,” said Michael Tyler, executive director for Meals on Wheels of Horry County. “Our delivery service is sometimes the only interaction that our clients get throughout the day so this donation is a huge contribution to our program and will make a big difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Horry County Meals on Wheels provides home-delivered meals and fellowship to the homebound, elderly, and frail across its South Carolina service area. Recently, the program has struggled to survive and has been in danger of shutting down. Smithfield’s $5,000 contribution will enable the program to continue to serve approximately 85 households each day with hot meals, while providing companionship for isolated individuals.

“At Smithfield, we’re passionate about supporting the places where we work and live, and our employees are eager to find opportunities to help,” said Terry Jones, region general manager for Smithfield Foods. “When we heard that the Horry County Meals on Wheels was having trouble, we were honored to step up to ensure our neighbors continue to receive these wholesome meals.”

Horry County Meals on Wheels is accepting food and monetary donations to continue serving those in need. To donate, visit MOWHC.org or call (843) 970-2330. For information on Smithfield’s commitment to its local communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/helpingcommunities .

