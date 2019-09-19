Laboratoire Synbionyme Releases Prebiotic and Probiotic Skincare Products to the American Consumer

Synbionyme's skincare products – moisturizers, exfolliants, and anti-aging cream – use prebiotics and probiotics to help restore the equilibrium to the skin.

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laboratoire Synbionyme, a Paris-based beauty company, has introduced five prebiotic and probiotic skincare products to the American market.

Synbionyme's skincare products – moisturizers, exfolliants, and anti-aging cream – use prebiotics and probiotics to help restore the equilibrium to the skin.

“The primary objective of Synbionyme’s products is to restore, balance and reinforce the skin’s three essential barriers,” said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of Laboratoire Synbionyme. “Otherwise, it is useless to try to beautify your skin if its fundamental barriers are damaged.”

Dr. Bohbot compared taking care of your skin to a skyscraper built on sand.

“If the foundation is not solid, if it is built on shifting sand, the building will collapse,” he said. “The same is true for your skin. Synbionyme targets the foundation of your skin to make it strong.”

What separates Synbionyme products from its competitors is its proprietary Pro-B3 formula. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3, 6, and 9.

One of the essential barriers is the microbiota, which is where microorganisms live on the skin. This barrier has billions of bacteria, but the body requires the right balance of good, friendly bacteria to keep the skin healthy. The skin’s microbiota protects the skin against unwanted and pathogenic bacteria.

Synbionyme’s five-skincare products are:

Universal Serum provides exceptional invigorating moisturizing care, regardless of age, skin type, or problem.

24-Hour Moisturizing Cream helps prevent dry skin and protects it from pollution.

Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream targets mixed and oily skins and shields them from contaminants.

Progena Lift Cream is an anti-aging product with a comprehensive formula that targets fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness, and dullness.

Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion is a gentle exfoliant that helps rid the skin of everything that dulls the complexion.

“With the progress made on microbiota research, we understand why it is so important to take care of our skin’s bacteria. It is important to avoid harsh or aggressive products, which destroy our good bacteria and create an imbalance,” Dr. Bohbot said.

For more information about Synbionyme’s products, visit synbionyme.com or go to VitaBeauti.com.

Attachments

Andrew Polin
Laboratoire Synbionyme
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com



