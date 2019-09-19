International Travel Awards Opens Sponsorship Opportunity & Announce its Gala Ceremony venue as Dubai

The International Travel Awards is one of the most coveted hospitality and travel awards that every business wants on their shelf.

The Best Way to Showcase your travel product to the Whole World” — karthik v

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Travel Awards Opens Sponsorship OpportunityThe Best Way to Showcase your travel product to the Whole WorldThe International Travel Awards is one of the most coveted hospitality and travel awards that every business wants on their shelf. The biggest names from over 50 countries compete with each other to prove themselves to be the most trusted brand in the field. An ITA award is the largest feather in the cap of established enterprises and the best opportunity for fledgeling ventures to find a firm footing among giants. Visit https://internationaltravelawards.org/ to know more about International Travel AwardsBut in ITA, awards are not the only way to get seen. One can also do so through its sponsorship program. Five options are available-title, diamond, gold, hospitality and event sponsorship packages, and each offering different levels of exposure. A sponsor company will get several perks throughout the ceremony if it avails of the program. The most lucrative one would an opportunity to win two awards, one for the company and one for the individual, with two winner packages of trophy and certificate. All this will be free of any nomination fee!International Travel Awards announces its Grand Gala Ceremony for year 2019 will be held on 18-Jan-2020 at Dubai. The show is getting really bigger this time. Yes This gala ceremony will honor the winners from 3 verticals such as Travel, Spa and Dining. Three awards gala ceremony will be conducted in the same venue.The publicity thus gained is unequalled. Substantial branding benefits on a global platform like this will generate heaps of business opportunities. The ITA will provide email marketing to thousands of professionals across the world and an exclusive press release on the company. It will be branded at the awards ceremony as well as on the ITA website. The brand name will appear in banners, on the awards stage, during ceremony announcements, on the visual screen and individually to all winners on their certificate. The company will be featured on the ITA Facebook and Twitter pages, and their news portals. One gets the chance to network with the largest group of travel agents and distribute marketing material to them. An added benefit is the access to contact details of all the travel agents and winners for the marketing operations of the company.The sister concerns of the International Travel Awards are the International Dining Awards https://internationaldiningawards.com/ ) and the International Spa Awards . The International Dining Awards aims to recognise the wizards of the dining industry for their amazing skills and outstanding service. This award opens up new avenues for the restaurant, putting it among the top brass of the food industry and helping widen its customer base. This award is the best way to tell the world of the luxurious exceptional dining experience one provides.The International Spa Awards ( https://internationalspaawards.com ) is the ultimate achievement for businesses in the spa and wellness segment, with more than 100 categories to ace. Winning and participating is a matter of great honour. It enhances recognition and networking in the industry. Simultaneously, it reassures customers of the quality service provided and motivates employees. There is no better way than these awards to get established in the cut-throat hospitality world.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.