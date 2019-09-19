Join a cleanup to celebrate International Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 21

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup — Canada’s largest community-led, volunteer-powered conservation cleanup program — is celebrating International Coastal Cleanup Day with events in four cities from coast to coast. Energetic volunteers will mark the event in September by taking action against litter at cleanup events, including one at Cherry Beach in Toronto.

This event is one of four Shoreline Cleanups in Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax. The Shoreline Cleanup program is a partnership of Ocean Wise® and World Wildlife Fund Canada (WWF-Canada), and is presented by Loblaw Companies Limited and Coca-Cola Ltd.

Over the last 26 years of the program, Shoreline Cleanup participants have cleaned nearly 40,000 kilometres of shoreline, picking up more than 1.7 million kg of litter and preventing it from entering the water, where it can harm wildlife.

Media are invited to attend the cleanup, where Megan Leslie, president and CEO of WWF-Canada, will provide welcoming remarks.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

9:30 a.m.: Registration opens

10:00 a.m.: Welcoming remarks

Noon: Closing remarks, results reporting and prizes

12:15: Snacks

1 p.m.: Event ends

Where: Cherry Beach, Downtown Toronto

By public transit (encouraged) – Take the Subway to Union Station. From Union, take the 72 Pape bus north towards Pape Station via Queens Quay and Commissioners. Exit at Commissioners Street at Cherry Street East Side and then walk just over a kilometre to the park.

By car – Take the Martin Goodman Trail to Cherry Beach. Two parking lots are available for your convenience.

About the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup

The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup, presented by Loblaw Companies Limited and Coca-Cola Ltd., is one of the largest direct-action conservation programs in Canada. A conservation partnership of Ocean Wise and WWF-Canada, the Shoreline Cleanup aims to promote understanding of shoreline litter issues by engaging Canadians to rehabilitate shoreline areas through cleanups. www.ShorelineCleanup.ca

About Ocean Wise®

Ocean Wise is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to inspiring the global community to join forces to protect the health of our oceans. www.ocean.org

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. wwf.ca

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is the nation’s largest retailer, providing Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services.



About Coca-Cola in Canada

Coca-Cola in Canada operates in all ten provinces, and employs 6,200 people in more than 60 facilities, including six production facilities across Canada. We offer a wide variety of beverage brands, many of which come in no-calorie and low-calorie options. These beverages include sparkling soft drinks, still and sparkling waters, juices and fruit beverages, ultra-filtered dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks and ready-to-drink iced teas and coffees. We're proud to offer some of the most popular brands in Canada including Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola® Stevia, Sprite®, Fanta®, NESTEA®, Gold Peak™, POWERADE®, Minute Maid®, Simply®, DASANI®, fairlife®, smartwater®, and vitaminwater®. Coca-Cola in Canada is represented by Coca-Cola Ltd. and Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited. For more information about Coca-Cola Canada, please visit www.coca-cola.ca and www.cokecanada.com .

Alexandra del Castello, Associate communication specialist WWF-Canada 416 407 9232 adelcastello@wwfcanada.org Helena McShane, Communications manager Ocean Wise 604 700 2863 helena.mcshane@ocean.org



