Altitude Sports announces the return of the Alti Action donation program for Fall 2019

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altitude Sports announces the return of their Alti Action donation program running from September 19 until October 22. For Fall 2019, they have partnered with environmental organizations the Canadian Wildlife Federation, The Great Trail of Canada and Protect Our Winters Canada to promote sustainable and green initiatives.



The partnership allows customers to donate $15 to an organization of their choice, and in turn receive 30 Alti Dollars applicable to any future purchase on altitude-sports.com. The donation is non-refundable and there is a limit of a single $15 donation per season.

During their Spring 2019 campaign, Alti Action donations contributed $50,000 to partner organizations World Wildlife Fund and Protect Our Winters Canada. Since its inception in 2017, Alti Action has raised over $160,000 for various partner organizations.

The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) has been making wildlife wishes come true since 1962. The not-for-profit charitable organization inspires the conservation of wildlife and habitat for the use and enjoyment of all. Canada’s lakes and rivers, coasts and oceans, fields and forests are teeming with biodiversity, although many wild spaces and species are endangered. By connecting Canadians to nature through comprehensive science and education strategies, CWF’s goal is to do more for wildlife.

The Great Trail of Canada is the longest network of recreational multi-use trails in the world, linked by greenways, roadways and waterways. The Great Trail – created by Trans Canada Trail (TCT) and its partners – offers the natural beauty, rich history and enduring spirit of the Canadian landscape to everyone who loves the outdoors. TCT works toward preserving and enhancing the Trail for future generations.

Protect Our Winters Canada’s (POW) mission is to turn passionate outdoor enthusiasts into effective climate advocates by educating and inspiring communities and stakeholders. They believe a love of adventure in nature mandates the participation of outdoor enthusiasts in the fight to save and protect the environment.

Altitude Sports curates technical, well-made, on-trend apparel and products for performance pursuits and the urban lifestyle. Their partnerships with the CWF, TCT and POW Canada are part of their leading environmental initiatives for 2019-2020 of addressing climate change and nature conservation.

Visit www.altitude-sports.com/pages/alti-action-organization to learn more about Alti Action 2019 partner organizations and how to donate.

