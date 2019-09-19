Global Neurosurgery Devices Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - High Cost of Neuroendoscopy Procedures & Equipment and Dearth of Trained Professionals Hamper Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurosurgery Devices Market by Product (Neuromodulation(Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation) Neuroendoscopy), Application (Chronic Pain, Depression, Parkinsons, Ischemia, Transnasal Neuroendoscopy), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The neurosurgery devices market is projected to reach USD 13.47 billion by 2024 from USD 7.31 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is driven by the efforts to develop the application base for neuromodulation, the benefits of neuroendoscopic surgeries over conventional brain surgeries, and the growing prevalence of neurological diseases. However, the high cost of neuroendoscopy procedures and equipment, along with a dearth of a trained workforce, will challenge market growth.



Prominent players in the neurosurgery devices market are B. Braun (Germany), Medtronic (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Nevro Corporation (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), and Abbott (US). These companies have a diversified product portfolio, widespread geographical presence, and strong R&D in this field. These players accounted for a combined share of ~80% of the neurosurgery devices market in 2018.

Research Coverage

This report studies the neurosurgery devices market based on product, application, and region.

The report also studies the different factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis - industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the neurosurgery devices market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Neurosurgery Devices: Market Overview

4.2 Neurosurgery Devices Market for Spinal Cord Stimulation, by Type, 2019 vs. 2024 (USD Million)

4.3 Deep Brain Stimulation Applications Market, by Type, 2019 vs. 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Research Into Expanding Applications of Neuromodulation

5.2.1.2 Benefits of Neuroendoscopic Surgery Over Conventional Brain Surgery

5.2.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Neurological Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Neuroendoscopy Procedures and Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Trained Professionals



6 Neurosurgery Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Neuromodulation Devices

6.2.1 Internal Neuromodulation Devices

6.2.2 Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

6.2.2.1 SCS Devices Dominate the Internal Neuromodulation Devices Market as They are Cost-Efficient

6.2.3 Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

6.2.3.1 Growing Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease and Other Neurological Disorders to Fuel Market Growth

6.2.4 Other Internal Neuromodulation Devices

6.3 External Neuromodulation Devices

6.3.1 Rising Demand for Noninvasive Neuromodulation Techniques to Drive the Adoption of External Neuromodulation Devices

6.4 Neuroendoscopy Devices

6.4.1 Low Cost, Smaller Incisions, and Reduced Hospital Stay are Some of the Advantages Associated With Neuroendoscopy Devices



7 Neurosurgery Devices Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Spinal Cord Stimulation Market

7.2.1 Chronic Pain

7.2.1.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation is the Standard Procedure for Patients With Chronic Pain

7.2.2 Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS)

7.2.2.1 Treatments Such as Chiropractic and Acupressure are Expected to Hamper the Growth of the Market for FBSS

7.2.3 Ischemia

7.2.3.1 High Incidence of Ischemia to Drive the Demand for Neurosurgery Devices

7.3 Deep Brain Stimulation Market

7.3.1 Parkinson's Disease

7.3.1.1 Rising Incidence of Parkinson's and the Growing Number of Researches Conducted in This Field to Drive Market Growth

7.3.2 Tremor

7.3.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and the High Efficacy of DBS to Support Market Growth

7.3.3 Depression

7.3.3.1 DBS Therapies to Treat Depression Involve Activating the Brain Directly With Magnets, Implants, and Electricity

7.3.4 Other DBS Applications

7.4 Neuroendoscopy

7.4.1 Transnasal Neuroendoscopy

7.4.1.1 Transnasal Neuroendoscopy is Indicated for Biopsies, Removal of Cysts, and Removal of Pituitary Gland Tumors

7.4.2 Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

7.4.2.1 Ease of Use, Increased Visibility, and Treatment of A Large Number of Neurological Conditions - Key Advantages of Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

7.4.3 Transcranial Neuroendoscopy

7.4.3.1 Transcranial Approach is More Invasive as Compared to the Transnasal Neuroendoscopic Approach



8 Neurosurgery Devices Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Neurosurgery Devices Market Due to the High Prevalence of Traumatic Brain Injuries

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Favorable Government Initiatives to Support Market Growth in Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 The Strong Presence of Key Neurosurgery Equipment Manufacturers to Support Market Growth

8.3.2 UK

8.3.2.1 High Burden of Brain Tumors to Fuel Market Growth

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population and the Associated Increase in the Prevalence of Neurological Disorders to Drive the Demand for Neurosurgery Devices

8.3.4 RoE

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Neurosurgery Instruments Market Share Analysis

9.2.1 Introduction

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Innovators

9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Product Launches

9.4.2 Expansions

9.4.3 Acquisitions

9.4.4 Joint Ventures



10 Company Profiles

10.1 B. Braun Melsungen

10.2 Medtronic

10.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.4 Nevro Corporation

10.5 Karl Storz

10.6 Abbott

10.7 Ackermann Instrumente

10.8 Adeor Medical

10.9 Hangzhou Hawk Optical Electronic Instruments

10.10 Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd.



