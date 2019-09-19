Geocells Market To Reach USD 738.6 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Geocells Market Size – USD 430.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9%, Geocells Industry Trends – Government initiatives for sustainable infrastructure development

The global geocells market is expected to reach USD 738.6 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Geocells are durable, lightweight, and three-dimensional honeycomb-like structures that form a confinement system when filled with compacted non-cohesive soil.

The growth of the construction industry is one of the most significant factors influencing market growth. Geocells have a widespread application in infrastructural development activities, including construction of express highways, water dams, rail tracks, and airports. Construction of these massive structures over unconsolidated soil poses many challenges, which may be tackled by enhancing the engineering properties of the soil by the use of geocells. Besides, growing awareness pertaining to sustainable infrastructural development is anticipated to boost the market demand in the forecast period.

The growing expansion of the new airport and runway construction across the globe is anticipated to stimulate product demand in the upcoming years. Often these construction sites are located in marginal or swamp areas, where working platforms, subgrade stabilization, and base reinforcement are necessary for the airport infrastructure, such as the platforms, airport aprons, runway shoulders, storage yards, and access roads. Geocells are used by airport authorities and airport pavement designers to enhance the pavement layer.

Availability of substitute products, such as geomembranes, along with the fluctuating price of raw materials, may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By raw material, HDPE held the largest market share of over 60.0% in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.6% in the forecast period. Geocells made from HDPE are mainly deployed in the construction of channel protection, erosion control, structural reinforcement for earth retention, and soil stabilization in flat surfaces and steep slopes. It aids in maintaining soil compaction, thereby increasing the structural strength of the pavement layer.

By design type, perforated geocells held a substantial market share in 2018, as the perforations in the three-dimensional cells permit the passage of water, nutrients, and soil organisms. Further, this boosts plant growth and root interlock, which stabilizes the slope and soil mass, and assists landscape rehabilitation.

By application, earth reinforcement dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.6% in the forecast period. In earth reinforcement, by means of friction, the soil is transferred to the reinforcement and enables built up in the earth mass.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate of 7.9% in the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for the product in the growing construction industry, as well as infrastructural activities.

Key participants include Strata Systems, PRS Geo-Technologies, Ten Cate, TMP Geosynthetics, Presto Geosystems, Flexituff International Limited, GEO Products LLC, Alliance Geosynthetics, Tensar International Limited, and Geocell Systems Inc., among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global geocells market on the basis of raw material, design type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyester

Others

Design Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Perforated

Non-Perforated

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Retention of Walls

Earth Reinforcement

Channel & Slope Protection

Others

Industry vertical Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Mining

Energy & Utilities

Military

Construction

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

