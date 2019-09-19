CN and Tree Canada Announce Major Investment to Support Winnipeg’s Tree Canopy

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the occasion of CN’s 100th anniversary, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is announcing its participation in Mayor Brian Bowman’s Million Tree Challenge. This investment in Winnipeg’s greenspaces is being done with the support, partnership and expertise of Tree Canada, the leading national organization dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians by planting and nurturing trees.



CN’s contribution to the Mayor’s Million Tree Challenge is part of CN’S multi-year commitment to Tree Canada to improve and expand urban canopies in major Canadian cities. Winnipeg was selected by CN and Tree Canada as the recipient of the 2020 donation. The million dollar commitment will enable CN and Tree Canada to plant tens thousands of trees in Winnipeg. CN invites other Winnipeg based companies to join the cause.

Sean Finn, executive vice-president and chief legal officer of CN, will formally announce the corporate donation later today at the CN 100 Container Village in Winnipeg alongside Mayor Brian Bowman and Tree Canada’s Board Vice-Chair, Léo Duguay.

“We are proud to be a part of this community and to make this investment in Winnipeg, home of thousands of CN employees, retirees, and their families. For years, CN has worked closely with Tree Canada to plant over a 1.9 million trees all across the country and we are pleased to leave this lasting impact on Winnipeg’s urban tree canopy. We encourage other companies to join us in participating in this challenge,” said Sean Finn, executive vice-president and chief legal officer of CN.

“Winnipeg is home to North America’s largest urban elm forest, and Assiniboine Park is one of the largest urban nature parks of its kind in Canada, both contributing to a tree canopy that is a source of great pride for many Winnipeggers. The Million Tree Challenge reflects a vision to expand Winnipeg’s tree canopy as our city’s population grows towards one million residents. I’m thrilled that on the occasion of their 100th anniversary, CN is also recognizing that Vision underscoring the natural beauty as well as the social and environmental benefits trees contribute to our communities here in Winnipeg and across the country,” said Brian Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg.

“Urban forests are valuable assets to cities providing many benefits such as reducing heating and cooling costs for homes and buildings, lessening water runoff and preventing soil erosion. Tree Canada will work together with the City of Winnipeg and local partners to choose and plant the best types of trees to help mitigate climate change and be part of this community for years to come,” said Léo Duguay, vice-chair of the Board, Tree Canada.

About CN:

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries -- serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information on CN, visit the company's website at www.cn.ca.

About Tree Canada:

Tree Canada is a non-profit charity dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians by planting and nurturing trees. Since 1992, we’ve planted more than 82 million trees, greened more than 660 schoolyards, helped restore places hit by natural disasters and brought together urban forestry experts greening cities across Canada. Get involved or learn more about us at treecanada.ca.

Contacts:

Alexandre Boulé Senior Advisor Media Relations, CN

media@cn.ca 514-399-4735

Cristiane Doherty

Communications and Marketing Manager, Tree Canada

cdoherty@treecanada.ca

613-799-9277 (cellular)

Jeremy Davis

Press Secretary

Mayor’s Office, City of Winnipeg

jdavis@winnipeg.ca







