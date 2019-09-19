Russia's Consumer Market & FMCG Retail Chains Rating Report, 2018-2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Russian Consumer Market and FMCG Retail Chains Rating - Results 2018-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Objective: analysis of trends in retail and in the consumer market, structured description, comparative analysis, monitoring of investment activities and organic growth dynamics, a ranking of operational and financial indicators of more than 200 major FMCG chains in Russia.



Research use: benchmarking, analysis of competitors and partners, marketing and strategic planning, searching for customers and partners, preparation for negotiations with retail chains.



Time framework: Dynamics (market capacity and dynamics), operational and financial indicators of the largest FMCG chains from 2013. Results of 2017-2018 and forecast to 2019 (retail market capacity and dynamics, consumer incomes, strategy and plans of the largest FMCG chains).



Key market figures: the capacity of the retail market in Russia for 2018 has increased by 2.6% in comparable prices (by 5.7% in monetary terms) and exceeded RUB 28.2 tn (including VAT), and the volume of sales of food products - RUB 13.4 tn (in view of VAT). The 200 largest retail FMCG chains (including specialized chains and shops at gas stations) described in the survey form about 50% of the retail turnover of food products in Russia, and the share of the top 10 FMCG largest retail chains is about 30%.



Research preferences: Monthly analysis and structured description of the consumer market. The most important events in food retail, including governmental regulation (new legislative acts and initiatives). Monthly monitoring of more than 200 largest FMCG chains (corporative events, operational, financial and investment activity).



Structure and objectives by sections:



Rating of FMCG retail chains of Russia

Operational results of 200 largest FMCG chains by formats: stores number and selling space dynamics (hypermarket, supermarket, discounter, convenience store). The most significant openings and closings of stores. Ratings by number, selling space, the revenue of the Top 50 FMCG chains in Russia (with revenue over RUB 11 bn), selling space growth structure and dynamics by chains and formats.



Section I. Retail trends and development in Russia

Macroeconomic indicators of retail trade: turnover and money supply dynamics, turnover forecast. Leading indicators of retail development. Governmental regulation of retail. Structure of retail turnover by businesses types. Regional structure of retail turnover. Food market inflation. Incomes and expenditures of the population. Monetary policy. Consumer expectations and confidence of the population



Section II. Key events for FMCG retail in Russia

Important events for FMCG retailers in Russia. Expert assessment of the Russian market by INFOLine's specialists. Case - operational and analytical information on topical issues.



Section III. Key events and plans of major FMCG chains

Current information on largest FMCG retail chains in Russia: strategy and plans, results and forecasts, investments, stores opening and closing, plans for stores opening in 2019, new formats development, resignations and appointments, logistics, private label, interaction with consumers and suppliers, corporative events, top management and contact information.



Research methods and data sources

Regular monthly expert interviews and interviews with representatives of more than 200 FMCG retail chains in Russia;

Questioning of more than 100 FMCG retail chains, monitoring and analysis of operational and financial indicators of more than "700 FMCG retail chains";

Researches "Retail trade Food and consumer market in Russia. Results of 2017. Prospects for development in 2018-2019" and "Food retail and consumer market of Russia. Growth prospects in 2017-2019".

Researches "Retail Trade Non-Food and Consumer Market in Russia. Preliminary results of 2017. Development prospects in 2018-2020" and "Non-Food retail and consumer market of Russia. Growth prospects in 2017-2019".

Monthly update of the unique database "1000 FMCG hypermarkets of Russia", which is carried out as part of the preparation of the Research "The RF market of FMCG hypermarkets" (standard and extended versions);

Monitoring of the status of the retail real estate market, the implementation of investment projects, the introduction of retail properties: "Shopping centers and hypermarkets FMCG and DIY of Russia. Projects of 2018-2021",

Monitoring of more than 2,000 media outlets and identification of key events in the retail market FMCG, which INFOLine has been carrying out since 2002 as part of the service "Thematic news: Food retail and RF FMCG retail chains", "Thematic news: Food industry and food market of RF" and "Thematic news: Retail trade of the Russian Federation".

Companies Mentioned



Atak

Auchan Retail Russia

AV shage ot Vas

Bristol

Cash

DA!

DIXY

Fasol

Fresh Market LLC

GK

Hyperglobus LLC

Karusel

Kazhdy Den

Krasnoe & Beloe

Lenta, LLC

Magnit

Megamart

Megapolis

Metro AG

METRO Cash&Carry, LLC

Minimart

Nasha Raduga

O'KEY

Perekrestok

Pyaterochka

Sem pyatnits

Smart-Express

SPS Holding

Viktoria-kvartal

X5 Retail Group N.V

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

About Russian consumer market and FMCG retail chains rating

Rating of FMCG retail chains of Russia

TOP 200 FMCG chains performance

Rating of FMCG retail chains by number of stores

Rating of FMCG retail chains by selling space

Rating of FMCG retail chains by net sales

TOP 200 FMCG retail chains development

Section I. Retail trends and development in Russia

Macroeconomic retail trade indicators

Main indicators of retail development

Government regulation of retailing

Structure of retail turnover by the category of products

Structure of retail turnover by the category of retailer

Regional structure of retail turnover

Food market inflation

Consumer incomes and expenditures

Banking sector, personal loans & deposits over time

Consumer expectations and confidence index

Section II. Key events for FMCG retail in Russia

The most important events, capable to influence FMCG retail of Russia

Roskachestvo activities

Section III. Key events and plans of major FMCG chains

X5 Retail Group N.V.(TH Perekrestok, JSC) / Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, Karusel, Perekrestok Express

X5 Retail Group N. V. / Pyaterochka

X5 Retail Group N.V. (TH Perekrestok, JSC) / Perekrestok

X5 Retail Group N.V. (TH Perekrestok, JSC) / Karusel

X5 Retail Group N. V. (Express-Retail, LLC) / Perekrestok Express

Magnit, PC / Magnit, Magnit Family, Magnit Hypermarket, Magnit Cosmetic, Magnit Apteka

Magnit, PJSC / Magnit, Magnit Family, Magnit hypermarket

Magnit, PJSC / Magnit Cosmetic, Magnit Apteka

Lenta, LLC / Lenta

SPS Holding, Megapolis, GK / Krasnoe&Beloe, Krasnoe&Beloe plus, Bristol, Bristol Express, Sem pyatnits, Smart-express, DIXY, Megamart, Minimart, Viktoria-kvartal, Victoria, Cash

SPS Holding / Krasnoe&Beloe, Krasnoe&Beloe plus

Megapolis, GK (DIXY, JSC, DIXY Yug, JSC, Victoriya Baltiya, LLC) / DIXY, Megamart, Minimart, Viktoria-kvartal, Victoria, Cash

Megapolis, GK (Albion-2002, LLC) / Bristol, Bristol Express, Sem pyatnits, Smart-express

Auchan Retail Russia / Auchan, Auchan-City, Nasha Raduga, Kazhdy Den, Kazhdy den. Hypermarket, Atak and V shage ot Vas, Auchan Supermarket, Moy Auchan

Metro AG / METRO, METRO Punct, real,-

METRO Cash&Carry, LLC / METRO, METRO Punct

METRO Cash&Carry, LLC / Fasol

O'KEY, GK / O'KEY, O'KEY-Express, DA!

O'KEY, LLC / O'KEY, O'KEY-Express

Fresh Market LLC / DA! retail chain

Hyperglobus LLC / Globus retail chain

Appendix 1. Classification



Appendix 2. Federal Law No. 446-FZ "On Amendments to Article 5 of the Federal Law "On Development of Agriculture" and the Federal Law "Based on State Regulation of Trade Activities in Russia"



