JAUNTIN’ Launches On-Demand Health Program for Gig Economy Workers

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAUNTIN’ , provider of an on-demand insurance platform and a 2018 Global Insurance Accelerator alumni, is pleased to announce the launch of a new on-demand health program, BasiCare Plus (BCx) , specifically designed for freelance, gig economy, or self-employed workers who do not qualify for health insurance under an employer-employee relationship.



Powered by MDLIVE for tele-med services and MedTrakRx for prescription coverage, JAUNTIN’s BCx provides unlimited prescription drug and tele-med/tele-health services to individuals and family members at affordable monthly rates without the need to be part of a large employer group. Via BCx, JAUNTIN’ is simplifying health programs for freelance or self-employed workers by enabling individual or family coverage to be acquired 100 percent online and made active within two business days. There is no medical exam required, no co-payments due when service is rendered, no age limits on who is eligible, and no hidden fees.

“We know it can be very difficult for freelancers or gig workers to obtain a health program, and when they can, it is usually expensive, often prohibitively so,” said Rain Takahashi, founder and CEO of JAUNTIN’. “Through our partnerships with BasiCare Plus, JAUNTIN’ is able to offer these services at unheard of prices, just $15 a month for individuals and their families. By comparison, contacting MDLIVE for tele-med services without a BCx membership would be $75 per call. BCx can literally save our members thousands of dollars per year depending on how often they, or their family members, need it.”

Additional features – such as counselling services, PPO network access/discounts, dental, and more – are planned as more partners are added. Looking beyond healthcare, JAUNTIN’ plans to add liability insurance, occupation health coverage, errors and omissions (E&O), cyber, and other types of coverages that are normally expensive and hard to acquire for individuals not covered under full-time employer-employee relationships.

Finally, BCx and future products can easily be embedded into third-party platforms and websites, allowing users to secure coverage directly from the third-party, while providing an additional revenue source for the third-party platform/website.

To sign up for BasiCare Plus (BCx) at the low rate of $15/month, individuals can visit https://basicareplus.jauntin.com .

About JAUNTIN’

JAUNTIN’ offers a SaaS service created in conjunction with the insurance industry that allows insurance carriers to offer and manage short-term coverage to users, down to the minute. The platform allows for both direct white-label distribution (via web and smartphones) and through third parties, such as gig and sharing economy websites. Winner of various awards, including runner-up at Web Summit 2017 and InsureTech QC 2019, JAUNTIN’ is transforming the way established insurance companies, MGAs and brokers do business, and propels their innovation into the future.

For more details, please visit www.jauntin.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bed219b-d076-4490-addc-449c5476e06e

Rain Takahashi Rain Takahashi, founder and CEO of JAUNTIN’



