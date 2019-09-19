/EIN News/ -- Valneva Confirms Delisting from the Vienna Stock Exchange

Last VSE trading day will take place on December 20, 2019

Valneva shares will be automatically transferred to Euronext Paris

Valneva’s listing on Euronext Paris remains unchanged

Saint-Herblain (France), September 19, 2019 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”), a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs, announces today that the Vienna Stock Exchange (“VSE”) resolved to revoke the admission of Valneva shares from the Official Market through a resolution dated September 18, 2019. Valneva’s ordinary and preferred shares will no longer trade on the VSE after December 20, 2019. They will remain tradeable on Euronext Paris (Compartment B).

Commenting, David Lawrence, Chief Financial Officer, said “The Vienna Stock Exchange has been a pivotal and vital ingredient for the formation and success of Intercell, and later Valneva, and we would like to thank the VSE for years of excellent collaboration”.

All Valneva shares listed on the VSE will be automatically transferred to Euronext Paris free of charge. Transfer costs will be borne by Valneva.

Valneva submitted a delisting application to the VSE in July, in accordance with §38 (6) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018. Valneva’s decision was made in order to focus on the best capital markets for life science companies and increase liquidity by centralizing trading on Euronext Paris.

Valneva’s ordinary and preferred shares will remain tradeable on Euronext Paris (Compartment B), a regulated market within the meaning of §1 (2) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

For further information please visit https://valneva.com/investors/vienna-stock-exchange-delisting/ or email the Investor Relations department in Vienna at investors@valneva.com .

ISIN

FR0004056851 (ordinary shares), FR0011472943 (preferred shares)

Stock exchanges

Official Market (Prime Market) Vienna Stock Exchange;

Compartment B Euronext Paris, France

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva’s portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various vaccines in development including a unique vaccine against Lyme disease. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with approximately 480 employees. More information is available at www.valneva.com .

Valneva Investor and Media Contacts

Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine

Global Head of Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

M +33 (0)6 4516 7099

investors@valneva.com





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Valneva, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical trials for product candidates, the ability to manufacture, market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for product candidates, the ability to protect intellectual property and operate the business without infringing on the intellectual property rights of others, estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or development of Valneva are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of Valneva may not be indicative of their in the future. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the current expectations of Valneva as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Valneva could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development and manufacture of vaccines, unexpected clinical trial results, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, competition in general, currency fluctuations, the impact of the global and European credit crisis, and the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made during this presentation will in fact be realized. Valneva is providing the information in these materials as of this press release, and disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

