Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Optimumbank Holdings, Inc.
September 19, 2019
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Optimumbank Holdings, Inc., Ft. Lauderdale, Florida Written Agreement, dated June 22, 2010 Terminated September 11, 2019
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
