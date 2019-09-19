Audiobook Leader John Marshall Media-BOOM Integrated Partner with SAG-AFTRA for Podcast & Smart Speaker Agreements

Brands & Content Creators Can Now Use Top Voice Talent to Draw Audiences Using Audio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brands, studios, and independent content creators looking to create premium podcasts and audio experiences accessible via interfaces like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can now cast Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television & Radio talent, thanks to new agreements between John Marshall Media | BOOM Integrated and SAG-AFTRA. These landmark agreements stipulate that BOOM will use SAG-AFTRA voice talent, ensuring that BOOM’s human-voiced audio experiences will be built with the work of top-level, professional performers.A GRAMMY Award-winning SAG-AFTRA signatory and leader in the audiobook world, John Marshall Media recently spun off BOOM Integrated, its new audio venture, encompassing podcasts and smart speaker voice content. As the division was coming together, JMM approached SAG-AFTRA to create agreements that would enable BOOM to hire union voice talent for their podcast and smart speaker audio projects—a critical step in bringing polished and professional products to market.“JMM is proud to be a SAG-AFTRA signatory, and we’re very excited that this status will extend to the work we’re doing through BOOM Integrated. It’s important to us to approach Voice First media with the same level of acting talent and professionalism that our excellent SAG-AFTRA audiobook narrators currently provide,” said JMM and BOOM co-founder John Marshall Cheary.According to National Public Media, 32% of Americans listen to podcasts every month, a number that increased by 40% in 2018 and is poised for more record growth in 2019.“We are encouraged that JMM and BOOM are extending their commitment to using SAG-AFTRA members. They recognize the importance of casting professional talent and paying them fairly,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “We are excited to see how they bring the power of SAG-AFTRA’s excellence to their podcasting and smart speaker content.”In addition, 21% of Americans age 18+ own a smart speaker (Smart Audio Report); ownership grew by 78% from 2017 to 2018 (Nieman Lab). JMM, BOOM, and SAG-AFTRA are positioned and ready for this new wave of entertainment.BOOM’s Head of Ideation (and SAG-AFTRA member) Sarah Storm said, “These agreements enable us to adapt to the growing marketplace and accomplish our goal of creating original, engaging, and delightful audio content for our clients, in exactly the way that we want to do business—by playing (and paying) fairly.”For more information, visit boomintegrated.com; johnmarshallmedia.com; sagaftra.org###



