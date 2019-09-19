Connected Car Ecosystem 2019 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2030

PUNE, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Due to the evolution of in-vehicle connectivity and cellphone integration platforms, the connected cars become the fastest-growing sector in the Internet of Things (IoT) market. Currently, all automobile manufacturers are investing heavily in connecting car ecosystem. As a result, different industries are working together for the common good, in this case, mobile operators are also getting an opportunity to integrate their product to automobiles. Many smartphone operators started offering end-to-end connectivity in-car platforms to build an optimized ecosystem.

In the present scenario, the market is dominated by telematics and infotainment segment, but connected assistance to drivers and autonomous driving applications is expected to cross it very soon due to the increasing demand.

The multiple automotive OEMs helps to integrate the payment facility in the vehicle itself. As a result, now drivers can pay for different services like parking, food, fuel, and tolling without leaving their vehicles.

Larger players like Intel have already shown their interest to invest a heavy amount in the Connected Car Ecosystem.

At the end of the year 2016, Connected Car Ecosystem accounts XX billion USD as annual revenue.

Aspects like navigation, fleet management, enhanced safety, automatic crash notification, traffic management, Usage-Based Insurance, semi-autonomous driving, and remote diagnostics can be possible or improved with the adaptation of Connected Car Ecosystem.

The industry is expected to show a compound annual growth rate of XX% between the period of 2016-2030.

Segmentation of Market

The Connected Car Ecosystem market can be segmented, according to Type, Application, and region.

Connected car by type includes Embedded, Integrated, and Tethered.

By Application, the market can be divided as Location and Navigation Services, Vehicle Management, Safety and Security, Driver Assistance, Autonomous Driving, Communications, Payments, and Infotainment.

Geographical Segmentation for the connected car ecosystem

The geographical segmentation of the Connected Car Ecosystem includes regions like North America, Europe, Indo-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (MEA) and Central & South America region.

Some of the focused countries are France, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico, Russia, Egypt, Germany, the USA, the UK, Italy, Japan, and South Korea.

As the number of smartphones is increasing in populated countries like China and India, the Indo-Pacific region has shown great potential for this industry.

Japan is also investing heavily in the research and development work to develop a connected car ecosystem.

Countries like the USA and the UK where the car to population ratio is very high, are promoting IoT and especially connected car ecosystem.

The African region needs infrastructural development to boost its capabilities in the connected car industry.

Major contributor

Some of the major contributors in the industry are BROADCOM, BMW, DAIMLER, HONDA, Chrysler, Qualcomm, Benz, HYUNDAI MOTOR, Toyota, Volvo, Luxoft, Garmin, and Volkswagen.

Current happenings from the industry

In a recent development, TSD- a rental fleet management software provider joins the hand of Zubie- a connected car platform. Now the TSD customers can avail Zubie’s full geo-fence facilities in their vehicle.

Now customers can maximize their rental vehicle utilization and can get great customer satisfaction.

