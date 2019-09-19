Yoga Mat Market 2019, Global and India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Yoga Mat Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

PUNE, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Yoga Mat Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Yoga Mat Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Yoga Mat Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Yoga Mat market. This report focused on Yoga Mat market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Yoga Mat Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Yoga Mat industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Yoga Mat industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Yoga Mat types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Yoga Mat industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Yoga Mat business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lululemon

Manduka PROlite

Jade Yoga

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Gaiam, Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Hosa Group

Yogabum

Aerolite

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga

Keep well

Khataland

Microcell Composite

Yogarugs

Copeactive

Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

JiangXi Lveten Plastic

Liforme

Starlight Yoga

Bean Products

Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

PVC yoga mats

Rubber yoga mats

TPE yoga mats

Other yoga mats

By Application

Household

Yoga club

Others

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter's Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 PVC yoga mats

1.1.2.2 Rubber yoga mats

1.1.2.3 TPE yoga mats

1.1.2.4 Other yoga mats

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Household

1.1.3.2 Yoga club

1.1.3.3 Others

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

1.2.2 India Overview

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Global Sales by Company

2.1.2 Global Price by Company

2.2 India

2.2.1 India Sales by Company

2.2.2 India Price by Company

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Lululemon

6.1.2 Company Information

6.1.2 Product Specifications

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.2 Manduka PROlite

6.2.1 Company Information

6.2.2 Product Specifications

6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.3 Jade Yoga

6.3.1 Company Information

6.3.2 Product Specifications

6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

6.4.1 Company Information

6.4.2 Product Specifications

6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.5 PrAna Revolutionary

6.5.1 Company Information

6.5.2 Product Specifications

6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.6 Gaiam, Easyoga

6.6.1 Company Information

6.6.2 Product Specifications

6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.7 HATHAYOGA

6.7.1 Company Information

6.7.2 Product Specifications

6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.8 Kharma Khare

6.8.1 Company Information

6.8.2 Product Specifications

6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.9 Hosa Group

6.9.1 Company Information

6.9.2 Product Specifications

6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.10 Yogabum

6.10.1 Company Information

6.10.2 Product Specifications

6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.11 Aerolite

6.12 Aurorae

6.13 Barefoot Yoga

6.14 Keep well

6.15 Khataland

6.16 Microcell Composite

6.17 Yogarugs

6.18 Copeactive

6.19 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

6.20 JiangXi Lveten Plastic

6.21 Liforme

6.22 Starlight Yoga

6.23 Bean Products

