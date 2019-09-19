Analysis on the Asia-Pacific Beer Market to 2024 - Emergence of Craft Beers & Microbreweries Drive the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beer Market in APAC - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2024.

The introduction of gluten-free, low calorie, low alcohol, and non-alcoholic beers is expected to drive the growth of the APAC beer market during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly shifting toward gluten-free beers, which are made of millet, barley malt, rye, corn, potato, rice, soybean, and sorghum. Hence, the growing innovation in flavors and preparations is likely to drive the APAC beer market.



The emergence of craft beers and microbreweries in emerging economies such as India and China is a major factor driving the demand for low-alcohol drinks and flavored beers in the APAC region. Although the craft beer market in APAC is at a nascent stage, the willingness of consumers to pay a high price for innovative drinks is supporting the growth of the market. The craft beer market share in APAC accounted for approximately 5% of the total market in the region. Also, the growing number of microbreweries across the area is supporting APAC beer market growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the APAC beer market during the forecast period:

Increased Product Innovations

Introduction of Innovative Marketing Strategies

E-commerce to boost Beer Market Sales

Growth in the Drinking Population



Market Segmentation



The market research report includes detailed market segmentation by type, category, distribution, packaging, and geography.

The craft beer segment constituted a small percentage of the APAC beer market. However, the growing demand for low-alcohol drinks and flavored beers is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period. The increasing awareness of various forms and styles of beer is also driving the APAC beer market.

Although China has the largest market for craft beer in the APAC region, countries such as India, Thailand, and the Philippines are likely to witness growth during the forecast period. The mass-produced beer segment accounted for the highest market share of the APAC beer market. The Southeast Asian countries have witnessed a significant increase in beer sales due to the growing young population, changing preferences from spirits to beers, rapid urbanization, and increasing marketing activities aimed at the young community.



On-premise sales of beers are slightly less than off-premises sales in the APAC region. On-trade sales are higher in Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia as consumers prefer to drink outside in social gatherings and parties. The off-premises sale of beers in APAC is expected to reach approx 49 billion liters in 2024. However, the emergence of craft beers is expected to merge a significant challenge for off-premise sales.



In the APAC beer market, premium beer categories are relatively underdeveloped than global standards. However, they are anticipated to grow faster than the overall market in the region. In China, the premium beer category has been resilient to the recent economic growth as consumers increasingly seek out for products that offer more in term of flavor, strength, and variety. The trend of premiumization is expected to increase the growth potential of the market in terms of value and volume. South Korea, Australia, and India are also witnessing the trend of premiumization.

The mainstream beer segment, which comprises value or economy beers, has been witnessing sluggish growth in the APAC region. The introduction of craft and flavored beers and the increasing availability of premium beers in the market have led to the shift in consumer preferences. The demand for mass or value beers is expected to grow in India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore, due to their price and affordability. The demand for premium beer products is expected to come from Australia, Japan, and China.

Packaging of alcoholic beverages needs to follow not only labeling regulations but also to attract consumers' attention. Glass bottled packaging is a popular type and accounted for the largest market share. Metal cans are the fastest-growing segment for beer packaging. Metal cans, especially aluminum ones, are portable, lightweight, and convenient to store beverages and drinks. The China beer industry is shifting toward metal cans as they are considered portability and eco-friendly. Similarly, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and Vietnam are the key market for aluminum cans in the APAC region.



Key Vendors Analysis



The APAC beer market is highly competitive. These vendors are expected to continue dominating the APAC beer market due to their established presence, high reputation, stable capital funding, and high expenditure on promotions and expansion acclivities. The market vendors in the region are competing in terms of product quality, product innovation, and competitive pricing. Thus, consumer choices and preferences differ across regions and keep changing over time in response to geographical, demographic, and social trends, economic circumstances. Due to the highly competitive and volatile environment, future market growth mainly depends on the ability to anticipate, gauge, and adapt to the constantly changing market trends and successfully introduce new or improved products promptly.



Key Vendors

China Resources Beer Holding Company

Tsingtao Brewery

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Beijing Yanjing

Carlsberg

Other Prominent Vendors

Asahi breweries

Guangzhou Zhujiang Brewery Group Co. Ltd.

Suntory

Mohan Meakin

Som Distilleries

Kirin Breweries

Sapporo

Coopers Brewery

SABECO

Habeco

Lotte Chilsung

Hite Brewery

14 Key Countries



