CIO Leadership: Upcoming HMG Strategy Southern California CIO Summit—Innovation and Disruption Are the Inside Track to a Customer-Focused Business Model

Prominent technology leaders headlining the Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include Michael Keithley, CIO, United Talent Agency; Joel Manfredo, CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans; Diana McKenzie, MetLife Board Member and Former CIO of Workday and Amgen; Tom Peck, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Ingram Micro; Thomas Phelps, VP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche and Steve Phillpott, CIO, Western Digital Corporation

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than ever before, C-suite executives are on the frontlines of business transformation, leveraging technology to optimize the customer experience. Astute CIOs will leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and the Internet of Things to help their organizations achieve the vision of the customer-centric business model.



These topics will form the focal point of the 2019 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit , produced by HMG Strategy and taking place on October 8, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, CA.

“The mixture of content, professional production, networking, beachside venue, inspiration, and cutting-edge topics make it the top annual local conference for IT executives in Southern California,” according to George Sheth, Managing Partner at Digital Partners, LLC, who is also an advisory board member and a speaker at the Southern California CIO Summit.

Joel Manfredo, CIO for Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans, will moderate and conduct several of the day’s interviews and executive panels. Manfredo said the annual Southern California CIO Summit is “one of the finest IT conferences” on the West Coast.

“The cutting- edge content, outstanding networking and picturesque venue continue to attract the ‘Who’s Who’ in the southern California IT community,” Manfredo said.

To learn more about the Southern California CIO Summit and register for the event, click here .

“Today’s CIO plays a pivotal role in reacting to the forces of change,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Communicating and building relationships with the board, the C-suite and beyond is vital to reinventing the business and coming out on top of the competition.”

The Southern California CIO Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talk by Tom Peck, EVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer at Ingram Micro, who will be speaking on the crucial nature of innovation and disruption to manifest a company’s core vision.

Other key sessions will include:

An HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talk focused on vendor negotiations for businesses relying on technology for operations and data hosting, presented by Michael Overly, Partner at Foley & Lardner LLP

An Executive Briefing by Ben Martin, Executive Director and General Manager of DCG Professional Services and XaaS at Lenovo

A conversation between C-suite information and technology officers regarding effective approaches for gaining the inside track on competition via machine learning, data analytics, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to enable speed to market

A panel discussion on the relationship between data privacy and security compliance moderated by Thomas Phelps IV, VP of Corporate Strategy and CIO of Laserfiche

An executive panel that will focus on driving the digital roadmap to a customer-centric enterprise wherein corporate board members and CIOs will discuss how digital technologies can be leveraged to enhance the customer experience when working with CEOs and board members.

HMG Strategy will present the 2019 Top Technology Executives to Watch Awards to Steve Phillips, CIO at Alorica and Ninish Ukkan, CTO at Green Dot Corporation

A panel of top search executives who will focus on “the personal brand as a talent magnet,” discussing the need for forward-thinking executives to devote time to public speaking, media interviews and other forms of promotion to propel their career ascent

A briefing by a UiPath executive

An executive interview with Walter O’Brien, Founder and CEO of Scorpion Computer Services about the company’s journey to better meet the needs and expectations of customers

The Presenting Partners at the Southern California CIO Summit will be Lenovo and UiPath. The Platinum Partner will be Delphix. The Gold Partners are CenturyLink, Equinix, RingCentral, The Judge Group, Vectra, Winthrop Resources and Zerto. The Supporting Partner will be Ivanti. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. The Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Ventures and Sequoia. The Association Partner will be the Southern California Chapter of the Society for Information Management.

