Easterseals Southern California to Host 19th Annual Strides for Disability 5K Run/Walk and 3K Family Fun Walk on Oct. 19

Run/Walk to be held in Long Beach; honors diversity & inclusion and celebrates 100 Years of Easterseals disability services

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easterseals Southern California (ESSC), a nonprofit that provides disability services to more than 13,000 local people, will host the annual Strides for Disability 5K Run/Walk and 3K Family Fun Walk on Oct. 19, 2019 at Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach. The unifying and spirited event brings the community together to raise disability awareness. Last year’s event included nearly 1,500 participants. Online registration is open now through Oct. 18, 2019 at easterseals.com/ESSCstrides .



This festive run/walk is a celebration of the strides the disability community has made to help change the way the world defines disability, and in shaping a future where people of all abilities feel 100% included and 100% empowered. This year, the event will be especially celebratory as it recognizes 100 years of Easterseals’ disability services, and the impact the organization has on the lives of individuals with disabilities, their families and communities as a powerful advocate and leading provider of innovative services.

“Strides for Disability is truly a special event that each year brings together our diverse community in a fun and meaningful way,” said Mark Whitley, President and CEO, Easterseals Southern California. “It is a day where people celebrate and break down barriers to show what’s possible when we all have the right access, opportunities, inclusion and support.”

All participants receive a t-shirt, medal and access to the event’s Partners Plaza featuring a complimentary breakfast provided by national sponsor, Amway, snacks, games, giveaways, photo booth, Aquarium of the Pacific discount coupons, and more. Participants will also be treated to special performances by John W. Lawson (“American Horror Story,” “Law & Order,” “Super”) who will be singing the national anthem; and special guest, singer-songwriter Tiana Kocher, who will be performing songs from her debut record “Just My Type,” which hit the Top 40 Indie Chart. Additionally, actor/comedian, Easterseals board member and founder of the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge, Nic Novicki (“Loudermilk,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Gotham Comedy Live”) will be leading a talented cast of actors/comedians, including Johnny Cardinale (“Chelsea Lately”) and Brian Swinehart (“About Last Night”) as they return as the masters of ceremonies.

The registration fee is $35 for participants age 11 and older and free for kids age 10 and under. On-site registration is available on the day of the event for $40. All proceeds benefit Easterseals services and programs. To register for Strides for Disability, visit easterseals.com/ESSCstrides .

Strides for Disability is made possible with support from Easterseals’ national sponsors CVS Pharmacy , Century 21 , MassMutual and Amway ; local sponsors Medical Specialties Managers, Anthem Blue Cross, Mark Bertrand, Softchoice, US Bank, Behavioral Health Works, Fraternal Order of the Police, Packaging Corporation of America, T-Mobile , SurePrep; as well as our partners Aquarium of the Pacific , Autism Speaks, Banana Boat, Bondi Band, Bon Suisse, G2G Protein Bar, #DianaTerranova, Journeys Martial Arts, Kohl’s, LA Clippers , Los Angeles Magazine , Minute Clinic, Pepsi, Sol Foot and Ankle Centers, Tides of Kindness and Tru Moo.

To learn more about Easterseals Southern California, visit Easterseals.com/SouthernCal .

ABOUT EASTERSEALS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

For 100 years, Easterseals has been an indispensable resource for individuals with developmental disabilities or other special needs and their families. The services provided by Easterseals Southern California (ESSC) – in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Imperial, Kern, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties – make profound and positive differences in people's lives every day, helping them address life’s challenges and achieve personal goals so that they can live, learn, work and play in our communities. With 2,800+ employees, 60+ service sites and hundreds of community partnership locations, ESSC assists more than 13,000 people, providing adult/senior day services; autism therapy; child development/early education; employment services, veteran employment support; independent living options; and more. At Easterseals, 88% of our income is spent on services. Join us in changing the way the world defines and views disabilities at www.easterseals.com/southerncal and www.WeCelebrate.org .

ESSC Media Contact:

Adam Robles

Finn Partners

Adam.robles@finnpartners.com

310-882-4007



