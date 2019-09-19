BIOMEDevice San Jose 2019 Announces Distinguished Lineup of Speakers to Explore Cutting-Edge Technologies, Visionary Robotics, and More

Leading medical technology executives, experts, and physicians to take the stage at Silicon Valley’s premiere medtech event to share their expertise via curated panel discussions, presentations, case studies, and demos

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOMEDevice San Jose , Silicon Valley’s leading event for medtech professionals, today revealed its esteemed lineup of speakers to headline the 2019 Center Stage . Taking place December 4 and 5 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, CA, the event aims to empower medical device designers, engineers, and executives, offering attendees the resources needed to move medtech projects forward and intimate opportunities to discover the latest technology innovations. To register as press for BIOMEDevice, please visit: sanjose.im.informa.com/2019/Media.



Throughout the two-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from some of the brightest minds in the field at Center Stage, where top medical device engineers, experts, and physicians will come together to discuss the current state of the industry providing insights into the latest in digital health, in vitro diagnostics, minimally invasive surgery, surgical robotics, and more. Attendees can also join classroom format sessions at the Tech Theater, which will offer an intimate look at suppliers' most exciting products and services, featuring presentations from Foamtec International, Leister Technologies, Nelson Laboratories, LLC, Toxikon, among others.

As the largest medical device market in the world, valued at $155 billion, the U.S. is forecasted to grow to $208 billion by 2023, according to the Department of Commerce . BIOMEDevice San Jose, hosted at the epicenter of medtech innovation, directly supports this dynamic sector through curated sessions exploring the trends driving meaningful advancement as well as today’s digital health challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the event will feature prominent keynote speakers from Abbott, AT&T, Microsoft, and Verily examining the future of healthcare through the lens of digital devices. Moreover, attendees will have unfettered access to the expo’s 250+ exhibitors from today’s leading medtech companies spanning artificial intelligence, digital health, surgical robotics, among more.

With over 25 years of building international businesses, Richard Vincent co-founded FundamentalVR to address the age-old challenge for the medical market: how to create safe, realistic, measurable spaces to learn and develop skills. A notable speaker within this year’s BIOMEDevice Center Stage, Vincent is aiming to be the world’s first global, haptically enabled, low-cost ‘flight simulator for surgeons.’ The platform combines cutting edge virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) with haptic feedback to create near real operating experiences.

“I look forward to presenting at BIOMEDevice San Jose this year to connect with the leading minds transforming the future of the medical device industry,” said Vincent. “Center Stage provides an ideal platform to drill down into the benefits and use-cases of VR haptics in surgical training and accreditation. Connecting with executives, designers, and physicians on such an intimate level is an incredibly valuable tool in progressing this increasingly sophisticated and complex industry.”

Featured educational sessions within Center Stage:

Wednesday, December 4

How Wearable Devices Are Changing the Game in Healthcare

Wearable devices are quickly expanding into a broad range of areas in healthcare; from homecare and remote monitoring to wearables for surgical procedures. The rapid stream of new technologies available also helps support wearable devices and play a huge role in the application across many areas. This session will focus on the role wearable devices in diagnosis, monitoring, and even treatment of some chronic diseases, as well as how 5G technology will support wearables, and how miniaturization of electronics is enabling design of more reliable and adaptable wearables.

How Sensors Support the Wearables Revolution

This panel of sensor technology experts will gather to discuss the role of smart sensors in the massive rollout and application of wearable devices throughout the healthcare landscape. Panelists will highlight how sensors are advancing internet of things applications and in turn wearable devices, sensors for in-home monitoring, and sensors for smart drug technologies.

The Growing Artificial Intelligence Application Across Medical Devices

As the healthcare industry advances with emergence of new technologies, the amount of data that these innovations create is also growing exponentially. Many companies turn to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to develop devices that will help with the acquisition, analysis, and integration of data to find the way to precision medicine. In this session, attendees will talk with experts exploring this exciting space to gauge the potential of AI for medical devices. Panelists will discuss the ways in which AI stands to change the healthcare landscape and what medtech companies will need to do to adapt. The presentation will touch upon specific AI applications in radiology, surgical robotics, chronic disease, drug discovery, and neurological disorders, challenges AI presents for patients, doctors, payers, and other stakeholders, as well as ways AI can impact patient behavior experience.

Thursday, December 5

Point-Of-Care Market Opportunities and Key Issues

This session will explore the $20 billion-dollar plus opportunity in the market for medical devices that test near the patient, at the point in time and the place where the test result can be useful during care. The concept, known as point-of-care (POC-IVD), needs constant innovation and is the area of the in vitro testing market that is most useful to small firms. Key themes discussed during this session include the 2019 market opportunity for point-of-care and the expected opportunity in 2024, high-growth segments of the point-of care market, how robotics and patient testing will impact the market, regulatory and competitive challenges in the marketplace, and more.

The New Era of Minimally Invasive Surgery

This panel will provide an in-depth look at the design thinking and new technology being deployed in the product development processes by leading manufacturers of minimally invasive products for cardiovascular, neurovascular, endovascular, and other interventional procedures. Panelists will discuss what they feel are the next areas of unmet need for products in the minimally invasive surgical space. Topics covered during the panel include the latest in surgical technology, tools, and systems, design challenges for minimally invasive devices, including a look at current materials being used, among more.

The Making of Surgeons Using VR "Haptics"

Virtual reality has become an exceptionally useful tool in the training of surgeons in recent years, it has helped trainees perform operations faster and with fewer accidents. In the session, Vincent, a VR expert will talk the audience through the use of "haptics" in combination with a VR device, how surgeon trainees are benefiting from this technology and how VR will become mainstream in the years to come.

For full details on the free educational sessions available within Center Stage, please visit here .

