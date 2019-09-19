LTE for Critical Communications 2019 Global Market Innovation,Technologies,Applications,Verticals, Strategies, Forecasts

PUNE, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

LTE for Critical Communications Industry 2019

Description:-

The critical communication industry heavily relied on Land Mobile Radio(LMR) network system for voice and basic data service. To access facilities like video transmission and intensive application, the industry demanded a revolution for a long time.

Due to its optimal ecosystem, performance, and spectrum flexibility, the LTE for Critical Communications emerged as a substitute to its traditional counterparts. After the approval of Mission Critical Push to Talk (MCPTT), LTE is becoming a front runner to replace the existing LMR voice services.

According to a study, the LTE for Critical Communications is expected to have a market share of XYZ billion USD and the industry is expected to show a compound annual growth rate of XYZ% during the 2016-2030 period.

Market segmentation for LTE

The global LTE for Critical Communications can be classified based on component, end-user, and technology.

By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and solutions.

By technology, the market can be segmented into digital mobile radio, terrestrial trunked radio, LTE-Advanced, and P25.

Among these, the terrestrial trunked radio, also known as TETRA, is expected to show a major growth due to its low cost, robust and reliable nature.

By end-user, the market can be classified as government, transportation, aerospace, oil and gas, defense, IT and telecommunication, utilities, and others.

Of these, experts are expecting the transportation market will grow significantly shortly. Thanks to developing countries like India and China and their increasing demand for a critical communication solution in air travel.

Geographical classification for LTE

The geographical segmentation of the LTE for Critical Communications market covers regions like Indo Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe Middle-East and African region, North America, Latin and Central America and Rest of the World (RoW).

Due to advance technology, rapid innovation, and quality infrastructure, the North American region remains on the top of the chart in terms of market share. The increasing demand also ensures that the lead is there to stay for at least another decade.

The Europian market is showing a good growth rate too.

The Indo-Pacific region is expected to show the maximum amount of growth from 2016 to 2030 due to the presence of emerging countries like India, China, Japan, and South Koria.

The demand for LTE is increasing in the African region, and it required a good investment for a remarkable growth rate.

Key players in the LTE industry

Some of the major players in the global LTE market includes Sepura plc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Telstra Corporation Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Rohill Technologies B.V., Motorola, Inc., Samsung Group, Softil Ltd., Teltronic S.A., and Ericsson.

Current news in the LTE industry

According to a strong rumor, Quake Global will announce the global LTE support in their best selling products like Q400 and QPRO.

Both the products have features like bi-directional and a dual-mode communication over mobile network or satellite network.

Both Q400 and QPRO will come with the latest LTE communication technology. As a result, customers can communicate from any part of the world with ease.

