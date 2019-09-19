PUNE, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) Networks Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2030

LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) Networks Industry 2019

Description:-

LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) Networks are optimized enough to offer a large area coverage with minimum power consumption.

The devices powered by LPWA have relatively low data rate and huge battery life. As a result, one can use the system for a long period.

Most companies are adopting this new and innovative technology for high performance and optimal operational efficiency.

The petrol and gas industries will further help to grow LPWAN industries. As they are facing multiple issues and to counter them, they need smart meter connectivity, remote monitoring of transmission and predictive maintenance. So the demand for LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) Networks will increase further.

LPWAN technology improves coverage area, battery life and reduces the cost as compared to its traditional counterpart.

A study suggests that the industry is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of XX% by 2030. Among all, the NB-IoT segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during that period.

The LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) Networks is expecting a market share of XX% at the end of the next decade.

Market Segmentation for LPWA network

The market can be segmented into Type, Application, and Region.

The Type section includes Proprietary LPWA Technologies, LTE Cat-M1 (eMTC/LTE-M), NB-IoT (Narrowband Internet of Things) and EC-GSM-IoT (Enhanced Coverage GSM for the Internet of Things).

Experts are predicting that professional services will dominate the future market with a market share close to 64%.

The application part includes Agriculture, Asset Management and Logistics, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Automotive and Transportation, Home Automation, Intelligent Buildings, Consumer Applications, Infrastructure, Public Safety, Retail and Vending, Security, Surveillance and others as well.

Geographical market segmentation for LPWA network

The geographical segmentation of LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) Networks covers the regions like Indo-Pacific, Eastern Europe, MEA region (the Middle East and African region), North America, Latin, and Central America and Western Europe.

The Indo-Pacific, formerly known as Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate (Around 68%) in the next decade. Countries like China, Netherlands, and India, are adopting IoT solution in multiple industry sectors like manufacturing, logistics, utility, and agriculture. The government initiatives like Make in India and Made in China 2025 are promoting the digital transformation is helping the countries to adopt IoT across industries.

The USA and Europian countries are also expected to show a better growth rate from 2017 to 2030.

Key players in LPWAN

Some of the key players in global LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) Networks are Huawei, SIgFox, NWave, Semtech, and Weightless.

Latest news from the industry

In a recent development, an Adelaide based company called Fleet Space Technology is contributing a huge sum of 7.35 million USD to launch a nanosatellite constellation to provide IoT connectivity to the remote areas all around the world. They are expecting to launch the constellation by 2020. The basic aim is to accelerate the growth of multiple industries by using LPWAN technology.

