Connected Aircraft Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected Aircraft Industry

Description

Based on type, the connected aircraft market is segmented into systems and solutions. The solutions segment is estimated to lead the connected aircraft market in 2017 and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing passenger traffic and growing demand for inflight connectivity are driving the solutions segment.

This report focuses on Connected Aircraft volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Connected Aircraft market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Connected Aircraft in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Connected Aircraft manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gogo

Honeywell International

Panasonic Avionics

Thales

Global Eagle Entertainment

Rockwell Collins

Zodiac Aerospace

Inmarsat

Cobham

Bae Systems

Kontron

Viasat

Digecor.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Inflight Connectivity

Air-to-Air Connectivity

Air-to-Ground Connectivity

Segment by Application

Commercial

Military

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Connected Aircraft

1.1 Definition of Connected Aircraft

1.2 Connected Aircraft Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Connected Aircraft Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Inflight Connectivity

1.2.3 Air-to-Air Connectivity

1.2.4 Air-to-Ground Connectivity

1.3 Connected Aircraft Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Connected Aircraft Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Military

1.4 Global Connected Aircraft Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Connected Aircraft Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Connected Aircraft Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Connected Aircraft Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Connected Aircraft Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Connected Aircraft Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Connected Aircraft Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Connected Aircraft Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Connected Aircraft Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Connected Aircraft

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Connected Aircraft

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Connected Aircraft

....

8 Connected Aircraft Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Gogo

8.1.1 Gogo Connected Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Gogo Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Gogo Connected Aircraft Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Honeywell International

8.2.1 Honeywell International Connected Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Honeywell International Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Honeywell International Connected Aircraft Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Panasonic Avionics

8.3.1 Panasonic Avionics Connected Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Panasonic Avionics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Panasonic Avionics Connected Aircraft Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Thales

8.4.1 Thales Connected Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Thales Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Thales Connected Aircraft Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Global Eagle Entertainment

8.5.1 Global Eagle Entertainment Connected Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Global Eagle Entertainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Global Eagle Entertainment Connected Aircraft Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Rockwell Collins

8.6.1 Rockwell Collins Connected Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Rockwell Collins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Rockwell Collins Connected Aircraft Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Zodiac Aerospace

8.7.1 Zodiac Aerospace Connected Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Zodiac Aerospace Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Zodiac Aerospace Connected Aircraft Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Inmarsat

8.8.1 Inmarsat Connected Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Inmarsat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Inmarsat Connected Aircraft Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Cobham

8.9.1 Cobham Connected Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Cobham Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Cobham Connected Aircraft Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Bae Systems

8.10.1 Bae Systems Connected Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Bae Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Bae Systems Connected Aircraft Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Kontron

8.12 Viasat

8.13 Digecor.

Continued...

