Baby Personal Care Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Baby Personal Care -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baby Personal Care Industry
Description
Baby Personal Care Products refers to the eraser, spray or other similar methods, spread in any part of the body surface (skin, hair, nails and lips) to achieve clean, eliminate bad odors, skin care, beauty and modified purpose industrial and household chemicals used to clean, eliminate bad odors, skin care, beauty and grooming purposes various auxiliary tools products.
Economies including Europe, North America, and the Middle East account for a significant share of the baby personal care market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a high CAGR on account of rising in disposable incomes. Regarding revenue, the U.S. market is anticipated to hold a significant share in the baby personal care market over the forecast period.
The global Baby Personal Care market was valued at 55400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 90100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Baby Personal Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Personal Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Baby Personal Care in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Baby Personal Care manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Procter & Gamble
Unilever
Johnson & Johnson
Avon
Kimberly-Clark
Beiersdorf
Bonpoint
Burt’s Bees
Marks & Spencer
Nivea
Asda Group
Oral B Laboratories
Alliance Boots
Sebamed
Pigeon
Nestle S.A
BABISIL
Cotton Babies, Inc.
Danone S.A.
The Himalaya Drug Company
Farlin Infant Products Corporation
Mead Johnson Nutrition Company
Segment by Type
Hair Care Products
Skin Care Products
Toiletries
Convenience Products
Others
Segment by Application
0-3 Months
3-6 Months
6-9 Months
9-12 Months
12-18 Months
18-24 Months
Segmental Analysis
The report includes segmentation of the Baby Personal Care market on the basis of different aspects, along with a regional segmentation. Such segmentation has been carried out with the perspective of attaining detailed and accurate insights into the Baby Personal Care market. The report studies the regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.
