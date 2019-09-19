Baby Personal Care Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Baby Personal Care -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

Baby Personal Care Products refers to the eraser, spray or other similar methods, spread in any part of the body surface (skin, hair, nails and lips) to achieve clean, eliminate bad odors, skin care, beauty and modified purpose industrial and household chemicals used to clean, eliminate bad odors, skin care, beauty and grooming purposes various auxiliary tools products.

Economies including Europe, North America, and the Middle East account for a significant share of the baby personal care market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a high CAGR on account of rising in disposable incomes. Regarding revenue, the U.S. market is anticipated to hold a significant share in the baby personal care market over the forecast period.

The global Baby Personal Care market was valued at 55400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 90100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Baby Personal Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Personal Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Baby Personal Care in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Baby Personal Care manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Avon

Kimberly-Clark

Beiersdorf

Bonpoint

Burt’s Bees

Marks & Spencer

Nivea

Asda Group

Oral B Laboratories

Alliance Boots

Sebamed

Pigeon

Nestle S.A

BABISIL

Cotton Babies, Inc.

Danone S.A.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Farlin Infant Products Corporation

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Segment by Type

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Toiletries

Convenience Products

Others

Segment by Application

0-3 Months

3-6 Months

6-9 Months

9-12 Months

12-18 Months

18-24 Months

Segmental Analysis

The report includes segmentation of the Baby Personal Care market on the basis of different aspects, along with a regional segmentation. Such segmentation has been carried out with the perspective of attaining detailed and accurate insights into the Baby Personal Care market. The report studies the regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Baby Personal Care

1.1 Definition of Baby Personal Care

1.2 Baby Personal Care Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Baby Personal Care Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hair Care Products

1.2.3 Skin Care Products

1.2.4 Toiletries

1.2.5 Convenience Products

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Baby Personal Care Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Baby Personal Care Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 0-3 Months

1.3.3 3-6 Months

1.3.4 6-9 Months

1.3.5 9-12 Months

1.3.6 12-18 Months

1.3.7 18-24 Months

1.4 Global Baby Personal Care Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Baby Personal Care Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Baby Personal Care Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Baby Personal Care Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Baby Personal Care Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Baby Personal Care Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Baby Personal Care Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Baby Personal Care Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Baby Personal Care Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Baby Personal Care

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Baby Personal Care

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Baby Personal Care

....

8 Baby Personal Care Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Procter & Gamble

8.1.1 Procter & Gamble Baby Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Procter & Gamble Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Procter & Gamble Baby Personal Care Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Unilever

8.2.1 Unilever Baby Personal Care Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Unilever Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Unilever Baby Personal Care Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Johnson & Johnson

8.4 Avon

8.5 Kimberly-Clark

8.6 Beiersdorf

8.7 Bonpoint

8.8 Burt’s Bees

8.9 Marks & Spencer

8.10 Nivea

8.11 Asda Group

8.12 Oral B Laboratories

8.13 Alliance Boots

8.14 Sebamed

8.15 Pigeon

8.16 Nestle S.A

8.17 BABISIL

8.18 Cotton Babies, Inc.

8.19 Danone S.A.

8.20 The Himalaya Drug Company

8.21 Farlin Infant Products Corporation

8.22 Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

