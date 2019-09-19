KnowBe4 Named Number One 2019 Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

KnowBe4 recognized for being an IT security organization with nearly 50% women

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored KnowBe4 as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Women. To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.6 million employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers. KnowBe4 took the number one spot on the list for small and medium companies.

“KnowBe4 is proud to be recognized by our employees as being one of the Best Workplaces for Women in 2019,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “We maintain a high percentage of women – nearly 50% – in our workforce compared to other IT security and technology organizations. KnowBe4 also offers eight weeks of paid parental leave, generous PTO, opportunities for career advancement, a relaxed dress code, options for fully-paid health insurance, monthly bonuses and numerous other benefits, which all help to make our organization a great place to work.”

“These winning companies are thriving because women have an equal seat at every table where critical decisions are made,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like KnowBe4 know that creating a great workplace where everyone can succeed regardless of gender is not just the right thing to do, but a must-do if you want to be the very best of everything in the marketplace.”

The Best Workplaces for Women list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. KnowBe4 was also ranked as a Best Workplace in Technology for Small and Medium Businesses and for Millennials by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 28,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Number 161 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list, #34 on 2018 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in Brazil, Australia, Japan, South Africa and Singapore.

About the Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 4.6 million employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces ™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Amanda Tarantino KnowBe4 7277484221 amandat@knowbe4.com



