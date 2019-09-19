Global Child & Maternal Dietary Supplements Market Report, 2019-2024 - Analysis by Ingredient, Product Type, Application, Distribution, End-user, and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Child and Maternal Dietary Supplements Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analysis of the child and maternal dietary supplement market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the child and maternal dietary supplement market.

Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the child and maternal dietary supplement market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

The child and maternal dietary supplement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2018-2024.



The growing popularity of herb supplements is expected to be one of the major drivers in the child and maternal dietary supplement market during the forecast period. The use of complementary and alternative medicines (CAM), which include herbal supplements, has achieved immense popularity worldwide in the last few decades, thereby increasing their consumption. Also, there is a growing trend among pregnant women to consume herbal supplements, which has increased their consumption growth significantly.

The rising incidence of nutritional deficiency due to malnutrition among infants and children is driving the demand for nutritional and dietary supplements. Hence, dietary supplements could provide a promising solution to children suffering from nutritional deficiencies. Favorable government initiatives to address health concerns arising due to the deficiency of vitamin A in children, especially in developing countries, are also boosting the growth of the global child and maternal dietary supplement market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the child and maternal dietary supplement market during the forecast period:

Growing demand for herbal supplements

Rising online sales of dietary supplements

Increasing demand for supplements in developing countries

This research report on the child and maternal dietary supplement market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by ingredients (vitamins, probiotics, DHA, and others), products (tablets, capsules, soft gels, powders, and others), by applications (general health, bone and joint health, gastrointestinal, immunity, energy and weight management, and others), end-users (child and maternal), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and MEA).



The study considers the present scenario of the child and maternal dietary supplement market dynamics for the period 20182024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by ingredients, product type, applications, distribution, end-users, and geography.

The increasing awareness to follow health and wellness practices, coupled with growing preventive healthcare exercises is contributing to the growth of the vitamin dietary supplement segment during the forecast period. Pregnant women and children are the largest consumers of vitamin dietary supplements market. However, the growing availability of these supplements in online stores is expected to boost retail sales of vitamins.

The rising responsiveness toward the benefit of probiotics in improving digestion and immunity is driving the sale. APAC is the largest market for probiotic supplements, with China leading the market. Further, the increased demand for innovative probiotic, such as gummies and chewable, is witnessing traction in the market while organic and non-GMO certified probiotic products are driving the child and maternal dietary supplement market.



The tablets segment accounted for approximately 36% of the market share in 2018. High demand and a low manufacturing cost are major factors driving the growth of the tablets segment in the child and maternal dietary supplement market. Further, ongoing innovations such as chewable and flavored tablets are likely to support the child and maternal dietary supplement market growth during the forecast period.

Given the effectiveness and convenience, capsules constituted the second-largest share in the global child and maternal dietary supplement market and are expected to gain traction during the forecast period. Customization and high absorption of soft gels are likely to drive the child and maternal dietary supplement market during the forecast period.



The need to improve general health, particularly among pregnant women and children, is the key factor for the highest share of general health dietary supplements. However, other factors contributing to the segment growth include increased awareness of pediatric and maternal nutrition, growth in the preventive healthcare expenditure, and improved healthcare facilities. The growing demand for bone & joint health supplements accounts for the high potential growth of the segment.

The rapidly growing awareness for maintaining digestive health and the need to boost the immunity system among children are driving the market for gastrointestinal products such as probiotics. Further, the introduction of immunity boosting chewable gums and shake-style powders is expected to drive the child and maternal dietary supplement market during the forecast period. Energy and weight management supplements are expected to grow further due to the growing awareness to improve maternal health.



The availability of a wide range of supplements under one roof at appealing discounts is primarily contributing to the increased share of supermarkets and hypermarkets. However, the online segment is rising and is expected to gain a significant market share in the coming years.



Geographical Analysis



The rise in the consumer awareness, the growth of the middle-class population, and improved healthcare expenditure in the APAC region, especially China and India, is driving the growth of the child and maternal dietary supplement market. The region is expected to witness a high demand for herbal and natural dietary supplements.

North America is one of the highly matured markets for children dietary supplements, with vitamin supplements dominating the market. The pediatric supplement market in the US is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the increasing focus on general health, immunity, closing potential nutritional gaps, and boosting cognitive health.

The availability of a wide range of commercialized products and the increasing interest in online self-medication are supporting the growth of dietary supplements in Europe. The child and maternal dietary supplement market is also witnessing the increased opportunity for combination supplements and probiotics.

The increased prevalence of malnutrition and nutritional deficiency is driving the demand for dietary supplements in Latin America.

The increasing availability of a wide range of natural dietary supplements is driving the market in MEA. While South Africa accounts for the largest market of dietary supplements in the African region, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are major countries witnessing significant growth in dietary supplements in the Middle East.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global child and maternal dietary supplement market is fragmented and competitive. Vendors are competing based on product quality, new products, and competitive pricing. Thus, consumer choices and preferences differ across regions and keep changing over time in response to geographical, demographic, and social trends, economic circumstances, and marketing efforts of competitors.

Further, due to the highly competitive and volatile environment, future market growth mainly depends on the ability to anticipate, gauge, and adapt to the constantly changing market trends and successfully introduce new or improved products on time. The introduction of innovative and proprietary products that cater to customer demands requires companies to devote significant efforts and resources.



Research and development teams need to analyze the market trends continuously and design, develop, and manufacture new product categories and new products with distinctive features, size, flavor, and usage.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Ingredients

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Applications

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Improved Need for Nutrition During Pregnancy

8.1.2 Infant Nutritional Deficiency

8.1.3 Concerns About Gut Health Among Children & Pregnant Women

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Reduction in Childbirth Rates

8.2.2 Lack of Harmonized Regulations

8.2.3 Availability of Counterfeit Products

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Growing Demand for Herbal Supplements

8.3.2 Rising Online Sales of Dietary Supplements

8.3.3 Growing Demand in Developing Countries



9 Global Child & Maternal Dietary Supplements Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 By End-Users

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Maternal

10.4 Children



11 By Ingredients

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Vitamins

11.4 Probiotics

11.5 DHA

11.6 Others



12 By Product Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Tablets

12.4 Capsules

12.5 Soft Gels

12.6 Powders

12.7 Others



13 By Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 General Health

13.4 Bone & Joint Health

13.5 Gastrointestinal Health

13.6 Immunity

13.7 Energy & Weight Management

13.8 Others



14 By Distribution

14.1 Market Overview



15 By Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Overview



Companies Mentioned



Abbott

American Health

Amway

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Arkopharma Laboratories

Bayer

Bionova

Blackmores Ltd.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Garden of Life

Glanbia

GlaxoSmithKline

Herbalife

Naturelo Premium Supplements

Nature's Sunshine Products

New Chapter Inc.

Nordic Naturals

Nu Skin Enterprises

Olly

Pfizer

Pharmavite LLC

Rainbow Light

Rickett Benckiser

Suntory Holdings

Zarbees Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugd4va

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.