IFIC Announces Final Agenda and Speakers for Annual Leadership Conference
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced the final agenda and speaker lineup for its 2019 Annual Leadership Conference, which will be held on September 26. The annual event is the investment funds industry’s premier forum, bringing together leading subject matter experts to discuss the key developments that shape the investment landscape.
“Our conference will present insightful, thought-provoking sessions that will address some of the most pressing industry issues head-on,” said Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “We look forward to bringing together diverse voices from across the industry to discuss investment themes and trends and how they affect the investors we serve.”
The full agenda and more information about the conference and how to register are available on IFIC’s website.
The media is invited to attend. Please register with Pira Kumarasamy at pkumarasamy@ific.ca or 416-309-2317.
What: 2019 IFIC Annual Leadership Conference
When: Thursday, September 26, 2019; 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: The Carlu, 444 Yonge Street, Toronto
Conference Moderator:
- Bruce Sellery, Business Journalist and Media Personality
Guest Speakers:
- Preet Banerjee, Personal Finance Commentator
- Shawn Kanungo, Innovation and Disruption Strategist
Plenary and Panel Speakers:
- Melanie Adams, VP & Head, Corporate Governance & Responsible Investing, RBC Global Asset Management
- Reid Baker, Director, Analytics & Data, Fundata Canada Inc.
- Paul Bourque, President and CEO, The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
- Marc Cevey, CEO, HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Ltd
- Rowena Chan, President, Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc.
- Nelson Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Mutuals Inc.
- Margaret Childe, Director, ESG Research and Integration, Manulife Asset
- Bruce Cooper, CEO & CIO, TDAM, SVP, TD Bank Group
- William Donegan, CCO, Advisory Services, Manulife
- Chris Enright, President & Managing Director, Aligned Capital Partners Inc.
- Judy G. Goldring President and Chief Administration Officer, AGF Investments
- Mark T. Gordon, President and CEO, Mutual Fund Dealers Association
- Scott Hartz, Chief Investment Officer, Manulife Financial Corporation
- Tuula Jalasjaa, Founder, The Women’s Collection
- Deland Kamanga, Head, Global Trading Products, BMO Capital Markets
- Neal Kerr, Senior Vice-President and Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada)
- Andrew Kriegler, President and CEO, Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada
- Doug Krist, Senior Compliance Manager, Fiera Investments LP
- Dustyn Lantz, CEO, Responsible Investment Association
- Rob Lemon, Executive Director, Prime Services Group, CIBC Capital Markets
- Carol Lynde, President & CEO, Bridgehouse Asset Managers
- Ingrid Macintosh, Vice President, Wealth, Head of Sales Enablement & Client Portfolio Management, TD Asset Management
- Wendy Rudd, Canadian Regulatory Technology Association
- David Rutherford, VP ESG Services, NEI Investments
- David Scandiffio, President & CEO, CIBC Asset Management
- Michael Schnitman, Senior Vice President, Product, Mackenzie Investments
- Kim Shannon, President and Co-Chief Investment Officer, Sionna Investment Managers
- Gregory W. Smith, Accenture Leadership, Wealth Management Leader, Canada
- Donna Spagnolo, Partner, Investment Management, Borden Ladner Gervais
- Michael Stanley, President & CEO, Sterling Mutuals
- Kenneth Sue, Senior Alternative Investments Analyst, TD Wealth
- Christopher Walker, Chief Compliance Officer, Manulife Asset Management
- Lori Weir, CEO and Co-Founder, Four Eyes Financial
About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.
For more information:
Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317
For the latest social media updates:
Follow us on Twitter, #IFICConference19
Follow us on LinkedIn
Follow us on Facebook
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.