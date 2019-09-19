IFIC Announces Final Agenda and Speakers for Annual Leadership Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced the final agenda and speaker lineup for its 2019 Annual Leadership Conference, which will be held on September 26. The annual event is the investment funds industry’s premier forum, bringing together leading subject matter experts to discuss the key developments that shape the investment landscape.



“Our conference will present insightful, thought-provoking sessions that will address some of the most pressing industry issues head-on,” said Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “We look forward to bringing together diverse voices from across the industry to discuss investment themes and trends and how they affect the investors we serve.”

What: 2019 IFIC Annual Leadership Conference

When: Thursday, September 26, 2019; 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Carlu, 444 Yonge Street, Toronto

Conference Moderator:

Bruce Sellery, Business Journalist and Media Personality

Guest Speakers:

Preet Banerjee, Personal Finance Commentator

Shawn Kanungo, Innovation and Disruption Strategist

Plenary and Panel Speakers:

Melanie Adams, VP & Head, Corporate Governance & Responsible Investing, RBC Global Asset Management

Reid Baker, Director, Analytics & Data, Fundata Canada Inc.

Paul Bourque, President and CEO, The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Marc Cevey, CEO, HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Ltd

Rowena Chan, President, Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc.

Nelson Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Mutuals Inc.

Margaret Childe, Director, ESG Research and Integration, Manulife Asset

Bruce Cooper, CEO & CIO, TDAM, SVP, TD Bank Group

William Donegan, CCO, Advisory Services, Manulife

Chris Enright, President & Managing Director, Aligned Capital Partners Inc.

Judy G. Goldring President and Chief Administration Officer, AGF Investments

Mark T. Gordon, President and CEO, Mutual Fund Dealers Association

Scott Hartz, Chief Investment Officer, Manulife Financial Corporation

Tuula Jalasjaa, Founder, The Women’s Collection

Deland Kamanga, Head, Global Trading Products, BMO Capital Markets

Neal Kerr, Senior Vice-President and Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada)

Andrew Kriegler, President and CEO, Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada

Doug Krist, Senior Compliance Manager, Fiera Investments LP

Dustyn Lantz, CEO, Responsible Investment Association

Rob Lemon, Executive Director, Prime Services Group, CIBC Capital Markets

Carol Lynde, President & CEO, Bridgehouse Asset Managers

Ingrid Macintosh, Vice President, Wealth, Head of Sales Enablement & Client Portfolio Management, TD Asset Management

Wendy Rudd, Canadian Regulatory Technology Association

David Rutherford, VP ESG Services, NEI Investments

David Scandiffio, President & CEO, CIBC Asset Management

Michael Schnitman, Senior Vice President, Product, Mackenzie Investments

Kim Shannon, President and Co-Chief Investment Officer, Sionna Investment Managers

Gregory W. Smith, Accenture Leadership, Wealth Management Leader, Canada

Donna Spagnolo, Partner, Investment Management, Borden Ladner Gervais

Michael Stanley, President & CEO, Sterling Mutuals

Kenneth Sue, Senior Alternative Investments Analyst, TD Wealth

Christopher Walker, Chief Compliance Officer, Manulife Asset Management

Lori Weir, CEO and Co-Founder, Four Eyes Financial

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

For more information:

Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317

