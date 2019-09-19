KPOC Acquires Services of Top Geology Team for Chilean Operations

/EIN News/ --



The Main Objective of Team is to Enable the Company to Start Its Tilama Project Operations in December, 2019

Hackensack, NJ, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Kimberly Parry Organics, Corp. ("KPOC" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: KPOC), which had previously announced that Company will be changing its name to “KPOC Mining USA, Inc.” to better reflect the public Company’s exit from the organic cosmetics marketplace, today announced that it has secured the services of a top team of Exploration, Geotechnical & Environmental Geologists for its Tilama site in the Coquimbo region of Chile and its other Chilean mining projects.

The main objective of this team is to focus on the first operation which is scheduled to start in the month of June 2020. Past geological results of the Tilama mining territory show significant potential of copper ore, gold, silver and molybdenum resources. The geological team will also revise all past data with the Company’s new drilling program on the first site of the operation, the Lo Mauro mine #1.

The team will start with the Lo Mauro mine #1 and then the Tilama Project to create the orientation and optimal ore extraction plans for the drilling teams to follow on site.

The team’s CV’s will soon be posted on the Company website.

Company President, Theodore Collas said: “The team we have acquired has more than 20 years of experience within the exploration and mining community in Chile, Central America and Australia in metals exploration, geotechnical engineering in underground and open pit mining. They will specifically be responsible for studying the relationship between the geology and ore formations of our sites, with the aim of locating the most profitable locations. Updates of the team’s results will be posted in in future press releases.”

About KCOP Mining USA, Inc.

KPOC Mining has entered into agreements to purchase 23 copper mining sites in the Republic of Chile. Our geologists have determined that each of mining properties will be highly commercially productive. We believe that development of the first mining site will commence in December 2019, and the remaining sites will be developed over a three- year period. All mining operations will be conducted by KPOC Mining Chile, our Chilean subsidiary.

If you have specific questions about the Company, please email us at admin@kpocmining.com &/or visit our website at.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

CONTACT:

admin@kpocmining.com

201-870-4291



