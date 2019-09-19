TC Transcontinental sells the majority of its specialty media assets and event planning activities to Contex Group and Newcom Media

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the pursuit of its transformation, TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announces today the sale of the majority of its specialty media assets and event planning activities to two corporations, namely to Contex Group Inc., an event planning and media company recently founded and headed by Pierre Marcoux, and to Newcom Media Inc., a Canadian company dedicated to specialty publishing and event planning, led by Joe Glionna. Contex Group becomes the owner of Les Affaires, Les Affaires Plus, Les Événements Les Affaires, Acquizition.biz, Benefits Canada, Avantages, Canadian Investment Review, Canadian Institutional Investment Network and Contech, while Newcom Media is acquiring Finance et Investissement, Investment Executive, Advisor’s Edge and Conseiller.



The sale announced today of specialty media activities, which rely on advertising, represents a well-thought-out decision by the Corporation in the context of its strategic shift into flexible packaging – which accelerated in 2018 with the transformational acquisition of Coveris Americas – and its sustained efforts to maintain its Canadian leadership position in printing. TC Transcontinental therefore remains active in the media industry in its capacity as a printer and distributor, and continues to operate TC Media Books and Groupe Constructo.

“Today, we are turning an important page in our history with the sale of the majority of our specialty media assets and event planning activities,” said François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental. “We are convinced that these transactions represent the best avenue for these brands as they are passed on to seasoned managers who will be fully dedicated to them. We would like to thank all our employees and wish them continued success with Contex Group and Newcom Media.”

Mr. Olivier added the following: “Forty years ago, our founder Rémi Marcoux purchased his first publication, Les Affaires newspaper, with great pride and a solid vision for the future. We are pleased that these renowned assets are being acquired by Pierre who will know how to make them evolve thanks to his extensive business experience. He was able to build and develop these brands and their related event activities over the years, with the support of his talented team.”

Pierre Marcoux has an in-depth understanding of the assets he is acquiring today since he has been at their helm for many years. Son of Transcontinental Inc.’s founder, Pierre Marcoux has always shown his entrepreneurial spirit at TC Transcontinental and now intends to make Contex Group Inc. a leading reference in the market for event planning and the creation of quality content. He has developed a solid business plan and intends to provide an enhanced range of conferences, trade shows and training, that will be rooted in content from the multiplatform specialty brands.

Mr. Olivier is also very satisfied with the transaction with Newcom Media: “This company is an acquirer of choice for Finance et Investissement, Investment Executive, Advisor’s Edge and Conseiller. These four renowned brands complement Newcom Media’s portfolio which has long been active in the media industry. It’s a pleasure doing business once again with Mr. Glionna and his team who had acquired our specialty magazine Canadian Insurance Top Broker from TC Media last year.” Newcom Media is a publisher of B2B products in Canada, notably present in the trucking, insurance and dental markets.

As part of these two transactions, the vast majority of employees remain employed in Montréal and Toronto. The Corporation is unfortunately announcing that approximately 20 employees are being terminated, mostly positions that served the whole group. These employees will be supported through their career transition.

Moreover, the two acquirers are entrusting the printing of the acquired publications to TC Transcontinental Printing through multi-year agreements.

In addition, it is important to note that the evaluation of the related party transaction with Contex Group Inc. and its fair market value was conducted by a committee composed of independent members of TC Transcontinental’s Board of Directors.

To conclude, the TC Media Books business unit, which is namely the leading French-language educational publishing group in Canada, and Groupe Constructo are excluded from these transactions. Therefore, the Corporation’s Media Sector, TC Media, now consists of TC Media Books and Groupe Constructo. TC Transcontinental is in fact reiterating its commitment to these two business units and continues to pursue potential targeted acquisitions that would help them grow their respective activities. The Corporation is pleased to announce that Patrick Lutzy, previously General Manager of TC Media Books, is appointed as its President and General Manager and continues to lead this group which includes, among others, Chenelière Éducation, Les Éditions Caractère, Groupe Modulo and Somabec.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also positioned as the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 40 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has over 9,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 28, 2018. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc .

For information:

Media Financial Community Nathalie St-Jean

Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3581

nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.